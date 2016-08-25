Q & A with Canelo Alvarez on the Liam Smith fight

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

On Saturday, September 17 at AT&T Stadium, Canelo Alvarez takes on WBO Junior Middleweight champion Liam Smith.

Here are Canelo’s thoughts on the fight in a recent media conference call.

Q. Canelo, I just wanted to ask you how much have you studied Liam Smith? And from your perspective, why is this the right fight for you at this time?

CANELO ALVAREZ: Yes, I have looked at him, and the style more than anything is what we like. He’s a good fighter, he’s a champion. He’s very strong. He’s got a Mexican style, you know, a guy that stands there and likes to exchange punches, so that’s one of the things that attracted us to the fight.

And, you know, part of the reason for choosing him is he’s a world champion. I want to win another world title in my weight class, 154. Then after that we’ll see what’s available.

Q. When you look at him, he does seem like he’s very aggressive. Do you think that aggression will exist knowing that he’s fighting you?

CANELO ALVAREZ (Via Translator): No, I don’t think he’s going to change his style. I think he’s going to do what he does best — be aggressive, throw combination, keep coming forward. That’s what he does best. But, obviously, for me, I’m always ready for any style. I prepare myself for any style and I’ll be ready for anything.

Q. It’s been a long time since a Mexican fighter has been the A side of the equation promoting a promotion on Mexican Independence. How do you feel, and was that your goal? And now that you’ve reached your goal, are you happy?

CANELO ALVAREZ (Via Translator): His answer was yes, I’m very excited. Very excited. I’m happy. It’s an honor for me to represent my country. This is what I wanted. These are the dates that are important for our country, for Mexicans, and I’m here and I’m going to take every advantage of it.

Q. First of all, did you see the Olympics, and what do you think about the critics? There are a lot of critics in Mexico that criticized a lot of the athletes for their performances. Do you think it’s something that’s right or do you think it’s changed?

CANELO ALVAREZ (Via Translator): Yes, it’s unfortunate, but that happens a lot in Mexico. They criticize the athletes. The athletes are the ones that pretty much put Mexico on the map internationally, and it’s a shame that some things they get criticized so harshly. It’s something that should change, and I think if we were all supporting each other, we’d be in a better place.

Q. Canelo, I wonder what your thoughts are about fighting in Texas again.

CANELO ALVAREZ (Via Translator): I feel very happy. For me, I’ve always been treated very, very well, a warm reception each time I fight in Texas. For me, the most important thing is to give them a good fight and that’s what I want to do. I want to give them a good fight. They’ve always treated me well in Texas, and I love being in Texas.

Q. Have you seen AT&T Stadium yet? What are your impressions of it?

CANELO ALVAREZ (Via Translator): It’s very impressive, very, very impressive how big it is. And the big screen, and it’s very, very beautiful. It’s impressive and it motivates me. It motivates me just imagining how it’s going to be on September 17th. It’s something that gets me really excited, and I can’t wait. I can’t wait to get out there and fight.

Q. Eric, you were just talking about the fans. Basically they’re tough on their own people over there in Mexico. So that’s kind of what I’ve always thought. Can you ask him when the decision was made for him to not fight Golovkin until September of next year, can you ask if he was concerned about how his fans might react, and has he received any negative feedback for not fighting Golovkin sooner?

CANELO ALVAREZ (Via Translator): Yeah, you know, there’s always going to be critics. They’re always there, and it’s something that’s part of it. It’s part of the business. Obviously there’s good critics sometimes and there’s bad critics. But the most important thing is it doesn’t faze me. It doesn’t faze me. That’s fine, I’m used to it now, and I’ve got to do what’s best for my career.

Q. This is Liam Smith’s first fight abroad. Does it give you an advantage that you’re used to fighting in front of the big crowds in America?

CANELO ALVAREZ (Via Translator): I really don’t think about that. It’s something that really doesn’t cross my mind. I’m preparing for the best possible Liam Smith there is. I don’t think about the crowd. I don’t think about people cheering. I just go up there, and my focus is to get the job done.

Q. Do you think that for Liam Smith it benefits him to stand toe to toe and fight you toe to toe, knowing that you’re a very big puncher yourself, very powerful? Do you think it’s something that will be an advantage, or do you think he should maybe change his game plan?

CANELO ALVAREZ (Via Translator): No, that’s his style. That’s what he’s going to do. He’s a guy that’s very strong as well. He’s a strong puncher and throws combination and he’s aggressive. So I’m preparing for the best possible Liam Smith there is. I’m going to go with my game plan. He can go with his game plan, and may the better man win.

Q. What do you think about the story about the bronze medalist out of Mexico? He won the bronze medal in boxing. He told a story about having to raise money for himself to go to Brazil and there wasn’t really too much support from the government.

CANELO ALVAREZ (Via Translator): It’s very sad, it’s very sad, but it’s common in Mexico. The support for boxing itself is not very good, and boxing has given Mexico many world champions. It’s got a great history, but it’s sad. It’s unfortunate. It happened to me when I was an amateur. That’s part of the reason I became a pro because the support wasn’t really there. So it’s very, very sad and hopefully it can change.

Q. There’s always a tendency to criticize your opponents. It doesn’t matter who you fight. They’re always criticizing, whether the guy’s too big, he’s too small, he’s not at your level. They’re always criticizing him. Do you get tired of that?

CANELO ALVAREZ (Via Translator): No, look, it’s always going to be there. I’m used to it. All I can do is worry about winning the fight and studying my opponent so there are no surprises, and that’s what I worry about.

Q. Obviously you’re fighting this fight with Liam Smith, if you win the fight, are you planning on defending the title or will you start making your move to 160 and start preparing for Golovkin?

CANELO ALVAREZ (Via Translator): I can’t keep fighting this fight thinking about Golovkin. I’m preparing for Liam Smith. That’s what’s important to me. My train of thought is not to see what’s down the line. I’ve got to get ready for the fight. This is a real fight. I’m not the one that has to prepare for Golovkin. He better prepare for me.

Q. Canelo, do you feel super comfortable when you fight in Texas? Because it seems like your best performances, couple of your best performances I’ve been here, with the Trout fight and the Kirkland fight, and it seems you don’t mind getting into the toe-to-toe war and giving us what we want, a spectacular knockout. Is that your mindset heading into this fight with Smith September 17th?

CANELO ALVAREZ (Via Translator): I feel happy. I feel very happy and comfortable fighting there. Yes, I’ve had some very good performances. September 17th is not going to be an exception. I’m looking for another great performance. I just feel very happy with the reception I get in Texas. It feels very good being there.

Q. Liam Smith, a lot of people stateside don’t know him or haven’t heard of him, so he doesn’t really have a big name, though we know he’s a champion and undefeated. Are you preparing differently for this fight knowing that you’re fighting a guy like that?

CANELO ALVAREZ (Via Translator): Look, whether people consider if he has a name or not, he’s still a very good fighter. He’s a champion and he’s undefeated for the right reasons. So I’m preparing like I always do, 100%. I’m getting ready for this fight. I’ll be prepared for everything. I just don’t want any surprises, but this is going to be a tough fight.

Q. Canelo, fighting in Texas has been a lot of great Mexican fighters, Oscar himself, Julio Cesar Chavez, Juan Manuel Marquez. You yourself are the next great Mexican fighter up. Is there any added pressure for you, not just fighting in Texas, but living up to the Mexican tradition and performing well and delivering a great fight in Texas?

CANELO ALVAREZ (Via Translator): I don’t feel any pressure whatsoever. The only pressure I have for any of my fights is just to prepare 100%. That’s it. That’s been my mindset, to be ready and prepare 100%. That’s where I get my confidence. But none of that stuff really pressures me. I want to do my best and give a great performance.

As far as being the next great from Mexico, no, I don’t really think about that. It’s no pressure whatsoever, as long as I’m doing my job.

Canelo vs. Smith, a 12-round fight for the WBO Junior Middleweight World Championship, is promoted by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Frank Warren and Canelo Promotions. Gabriel Rosado vs. Willie Monroe, Jr. is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Banner Promotions and Diego De La Hoya vs. Luis Orlando Del Valle is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Roc Nation Sports. The event is sponsored by “Tecate, BORN BOLD,” O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, Adriana’s Insurance and Casa Mexico Tequila and will take place on Saturday, September 17 at AT&T Stadium, doors open at 2:30 p.m. CT. and will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.

Tickets are priced at $750, $500, $300, $200, $100, $85, $50 and $40, not including applicable service charges with a total ticket limit of 8 per person. To charge by phone with a major credit card, call Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000. Tickets also will be available for purchase online at www.ticketmaster.com. Additionally, walk up purchases are available at the AT&T Stadium Box Office (Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. CT to 5:00 p.m. CT).

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: Canelo Alvarez, Liam Smith