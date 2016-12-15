Decemeber – Transnational Boxing Rankings
Weekly Rankings
13 December 2016
* = new entry
Heavyweight
Champion: Open
1. Alexander Povetkin
2. Anthony Joshua ↑ from 4
3. Luis Ortiz
4. Deontay Wilder
5. Joseph Parker
6. Kubrat Pulev
7. Bermane Stiverne
8. Carlos Takam
9. Johann Duhaupas
10. Andy Ruiz *
Eric Molina exits with loss
Cruiserweight
Champion: Open
1. Oleksandr Usyk
2 Murat Gassiev
3. Denis Lebedev
4. Krzysztof Glowacki
5. Tony Bellew
6. Marco Huck
7. Mairis Briedis
8. Victor Emilio Ramirez
9. Krzysztof Wlodarczyk
10. Yunier Dorticos
Light Heavyweight
Champion Adonis Stevenson
1. Andre Ward
2. Sergey Kovalev
3. Joe Smith Jr.
4. Nathan Cleverly
5. Vyacheslav Shabranskyy
6. Artur Beterbiev
7. Eleider Alvarez
8. Juergen Braehmer
9. Oleksandr Gvozdk
10. Andrzej Fonfara
Super Middleweight
Champion: Open
1. James DeGale
2. Badou Jack
3. George Groves
4. Gilberto Ramirez
5. Anthony Dirrell
6. Arthur Abraham
7. Fedor Chudinov
8. Lucian Bute
9. Callum Smith
10. Andre Dirrell
Middleweight
Champion: Saul Alvarez
1. Gennady Golovkin
2. Daniel Jacobs
3. Billy Joe Saunders
4. Andy Lee
5. David Lemieux
6. Chris Eubank Jr.
7. Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam
8. Avtandil Khurtsidze
9. Sergiy Derevyanchenko
10. Jorge Sebastian Heiland
Junior Middleweight
Champion: Open
1. Saul Alvarez
2. Jermall Charlo ↑ from 3
3. Erislandy Lara
4. Demetrius Andrade
5. Jermell Charlo
6. Austin Trout
7. Vanes Martirosyan
8. Julian Williams ↓ from 7
9. Liam Smith
10. Willie Nelson
Welterweight
Champion: Open
1. Manny Pacquiao
2. Kell Brook
3. Keith Thurman
4. Timothy Bradley
5. Shawn Porter
6. Errol Spence Jr.
7. Danny Garcia
8. Jessie Vargas
9. Felix Diaz
10. Charles Manyuchi
Junior Welterweight
Champion: Terence Crawford
1. Viktor Postol
2. Julius Indongo
3. Adrien Broner
4. Sergey Lipinets ↑ from 8
5. John Molina ↓ from 4
6. Ruslan Provodnikov
7. Antonio Orozco
8. Adrian Granados
9. Ricky Burns
10. Eduard Troyanovsky
Lightweight
Champion: Open
1. Jorge Linares
2. Dejan Zlaticanin
3. Terry Flanagan
4. Rances Barthelemy
5. Robert Easter Jr.
6. Anthony Crolla
7. Denis Shafikov
8. Petr Petrov
9. Richard Commey
10. Raymundo Beltran *
Yuriorkis Gamboa bumped out
Junior Lightweight
Champion: Open
1. Vasyl Lomachenko
2. Francisco Vargas
3. Orlando Salido
4. Jezreel Corrales
5. Takashi Miura
6. Takashi Uchiyama
7. Jason Sosa
8. Jose Pedraza
9. Roman Martinez
10. Miguel Bercehlt
Featherweight
Champion: Open
1. Carl Frampton
2. Simpiwe Vetyeka
3. Lee Selby
4. Gary Russell, Jr.
5. Leo Santa Cruz
6. Abner Mares *
7. Oscar Valdez
8. Jesus Marcelo Andres Cuellar
9. Joseph Diaz Jr.
10. Oscar Escandon
Ronny Rios bumped out
Junior Featherweight
Champion: Guillermo Rigondeaux
1. Jessie Magdaleno
2. Nonito Donaire
3. Jonathan Guzman
4. Rey Vargas
5. Hugo Ruiz
6. Shingo Wake
7. Genesis Servania
8. Moises Flores
9. Cesar Juarez *
10. Nehomar Cermeno *
Scott Quigg (3) now campaigning at Featherweight; Hozumi Hasegawa (5) retires
Bantamweight
Champion: Open
1. Shinsuke Yamanaka
2. Rau’shee Warren
3. Juan Carlos Payano
4. Jamie McDonnell
5. Liborio Solis
6. Anselmo Moreno
7. Marlon Tapales
8. Lee Haskins
9. Luis Nery
10. Tepparith Kokietgym
Junior Bantamweight
Champion: Open
1. Naoya Inoue
2. Roman Gonzalez
3. Carlos Cuadras
4. Khalid Yafai *
5. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai
6. Jerwin Ancajas
7. Luis Concepcion
8. Kohei Kono
9. Norberto Jiminez
10. Takuma Inoue
Luis Concepcion (5) exits with loss; Juan Francisco Estrada bumped out
Flyweight
Champion: Open
1. Johnriel Casimero
2. Kazuto Ioka
3. Donnie Nietes
4. Juan Carlos Reveco
5. McWilliams Arroyo
6. Yodmongkol Vor Saengthep
7. Daigo Higa
8. Moruti Mthalane
9. Nawaphon Por Chokchai
10. Takuya Kogawa
Junior Flyweight
Champion: Open
1. Ryoichi Taguchi
2. Pedro Guevara
3. Ganigan Lopez
4. Akira Yaegashi
5. Javier Mendoza
6. Rey Loreto
7. Moises Fuentes
8. Jonathan Taconing
9. Jesse Espinas
10. Milan Melindo
Strawweight
Champion: Open
1. Wanheng Menayothin
2. Knockout CP Freshmart
3. Jose Argumedo
4. Byron Rojas
5. Katsunari Takayama
6. Carlos Buitrago
7. Saul Juarez
8. Simphiwe Khonco
9. Xiong Zhao Zhong
10. Petchmanee Kokietgym
