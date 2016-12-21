Willie Monroe Jr wants Saunders, Stevens, Lemieux in 2017

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Willie Monroe, Jr. is ready for another major opportunity after a year where he defeated two world title challengers.

The native of Rochester, New York scored unanimous decision victories over John Thompson and Gabriel Rosado in 2016 to put himself in position to be mentioned for an early-2017 bout with Canelo Alvarez or a world title opportunity with WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders. Monroe is also looking for showdowns with contenders David Lemieux and Curtis Stevens.

The recent win over Rosado netted Monroe the WBO Inter-Continental Middleweight title.

Sporting a record of 21-2 with 6 knockouts has Monroe ranked number-5 by the WBA, number-8 by the WBO and number-13 by the WBC.

This week, Monroe became a member of #TeamEverlast as a endorser for the legendary Everlast brand.

“I am very thankful to be a part of #TeamEverlast. Joining this elite group of guys is a testament to my hard work and determination being recognized. I look forward to growing with Everlast in the coming years.”

“2017 is going to be an exciting year,” said Monroe. “I saw what it is like to be on that stage in 2015 when I faced Golovkin for the world title. This year I beat 2 world title challengers decisively, and now I am looking to keep that momentum and have a big year. You will see a lot more fight out of Willie Monroe. I have already proved myself as a boxer, and this year I will have to show other elements out of Willie Monroe.”

“It was a big stage to fight Golovkin, but I fought on a bigger stage on the Canelo undercard in front of 50,000 people, and I proved that I am one of the top guys in the division. I will prove that once again in 2017.”

“The most important thing for me is activity in 2017. There are fights to be made; Saunders, Stevens, Lemieux. I would fight all of those guys one after another. My team and I ended 2016 with fireworks; lets continue that show in 2017.”

“Willie put together an amazing 2016 in the final 6 months of the year. I am glad we got the deal with Everlast finalized. This serves as excellent momentum going into 2017,” said Adrian Clark (Strategic Partner to Willie Monroe, Jr.)

“Willie had an outstanding year,” said Banner Promotions President, Artie Pelullo. “He showed his resiliency by coming back from the Golovkin fight. Great fighters take losses and come back stronger, and that is what Willie showed. He will be in a significant bout in early 2017, and he will prove again that he is one of the top middleweights in the world.”

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: Willie Monroe Jr