Press Release from the World Boxing Union regarding current situation and plans for 2017
The World Boxing Union is looking to make 2017 the year the
organisation that once had champions such as Ricky Hatton returns to
where it belongs at the forefront of World Boxing.
The organisation headed up by Don ‘Moose’ Lewis in Atlanta, Georgia,
USA, will be looking to work with the legitimate governing bodies
throughout Europe as it does in the rest of the world. It has come to
the attention of the authority figures within the World Boxing Union,
that a fraudulent company was created, however never produced any
financial records in Europe. The World Boxing Union headed up and
trademarked by Don Lewis wish to clarify it has no dealings with any
other company that brands itself with the WBU name and they are in the
process of mounting legal action against anyone using the World Boxing
Union trademark. All queries and clarification can be addressed by
contacting 404-808-9268 or office@wbuboxing.org
The World Boxing Union has a proud heritage, with former champions
such as Ricky Hatton, Johnny Nelson, Enzo Maccarinelli, Michael Gomez
and many more top names. The WBU who have now appointed Chris Glover
as their Director of Europe, are keen to make sure that the World
Boxing Union titles are contested by legitimate quality fighters under the
jurisdiction of the legitimate governing bodies. The WBU’s latest
appointment, Chris Glover, gave his take on his plans for the World
Boxing Union.
“Firstly I’d like to thank Don for giving me the opportunity to help
bring the World Boxing Union back to what it once was.”
“I grew up watching the likes of Ricky Hatton and Michael Gomez and I
want the fighters that are around today to be in the type of contests
similar to what Hatton and Gomez were with the WBU titles being at
stake.”
“Not everybody is going to be an International Champion never mind a
World Champion. We want to help give fighters opportunities they may
never have had beforehand and at a cost that promoters can afford.”
“We’re open to working with all promoters that are licensed by correct
authorities such as the British Boxing Board of Control. Safety and
legitimacy comes first in our eyes and the BBBofC have the best
medical and authority practices in the world.”
The World Boxing Union will aim to be putting on over ten contests
inside the next year in the UK alone, with World Youth, International,
European, Intercontinental and World honours all up for grabs. Keep
your eyes peeled for some exciting news from the World Boxing Union!
