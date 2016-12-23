Press Release from the World Boxing Union regarding current situation and plans for 2017

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

The World Boxing Union is looking to make 2017 the year the

organisation that once had champions such as Ricky Hatton returns to

where it belongs at the forefront of World Boxing.

The organisation headed up by Don ‘Moose’ Lewis in Atlanta, Georgia,

USA, will be looking to work with the legitimate governing bodies

throughout Europe as it does in the rest of the world. It has come to

the attention of the authority figures within the World Boxing Union,

that a fraudulent company was created, however never produced any

financial records in Europe. The World Boxing Union headed up and

trademarked by Don Lewis wish to clarify it has no dealings with any

other company that brands itself with the WBU name and they are in the

process of mounting legal action against anyone using the World Boxing

Union trademark. All queries and clarification can be addressed by

contacting 404-808-9268 or office@wbuboxing.org

The World Boxing Union has a proud heritage, with former champions

such as Ricky Hatton, Johnny Nelson, Enzo Maccarinelli, Michael Gomez

and many more top names. The WBU who have now appointed Chris Glover

as their Director of Europe, are keen to make sure that the World

Boxing Union titles are contested by legitimate quality fighters under the

jurisdiction of the legitimate governing bodies. The WBU’s latest

appointment, Chris Glover, gave his take on his plans for the World

Boxing Union.

“Firstly I’d like to thank Don for giving me the opportunity to help

bring the World Boxing Union back to what it once was.”

“I grew up watching the likes of Ricky Hatton and Michael Gomez and I

want the fighters that are around today to be in the type of contests

similar to what Hatton and Gomez were with the WBU titles being at

stake.”

“Not everybody is going to be an International Champion never mind a

World Champion. We want to help give fighters opportunities they may

never have had beforehand and at a cost that promoters can afford.”

“We’re open to working with all promoters that are licensed by correct

authorities such as the British Boxing Board of Control. Safety and

legitimacy comes first in our eyes and the BBBofC have the best

medical and authority practices in the world.”

The World Boxing Union will aim to be putting on over ten contests

inside the next year in the UK alone, with World Youth, International,

European, Intercontinental and World honours all up for grabs. Keep

your eyes peeled for some exciting news from the World Boxing Union!

