Introducing Merseyside’s Newest Boxing Gym – Forge Boxing and Fitness, Rainhill

The Forge Boxing and Fitness in Rainhill, is up and running, with local Boxing and Community mainstay Gary Crickson being at the forefront of the project.

As many people know, Boxing helps not just kids get off the streets, but adults achieve their own personal goals and can instill self discipline in you, no matter what age. The Rainhill area hasn’t had a Boxing club in recent memory and too many, it is a relief having a fully equiped gymnasium to train in, in their local area.

Crickson, a former coach at Higherside ABC has 20 years worth of coaching experience, having worked with many elite amateurs that themselves have made the transition into the professional ranks. The native of Rainhill gave his reasons behind why he decided to embark on the challenging prospect of establishing a boxing club in the Rainhill area.



“Anyone can tell you I’ve always loved boxing, being a coach for 20 years you have too!”

“I feel that Rainhill could really use a place where kids can go and learn how to box and adults can come and get fit and achieve their own personal goals. It’s proven people are happier when they are in the gym so I’m doing my best to help people achieve their goals.”

The Forge Boxing and Fitness gym, that is located just off Warrington Road in Rainhill, has put on several shows where some of its students have showcased their boxing skills in the aid of charity. Crickson and the gym have earned several thousands of pounds for local charities and has established itself as a newly formed pillar in the community.

“We’ve done a few shows in aid of charity’s such as cancer charities, autism charities and many different causes in the local area. We’ve given ladies and gents the opportunity to showcase the skills they’ve learned since coming to the gym too, so it’s been a good thing in more ways than one.”

“Boxing is all about giving back to the community and learning life skills too. That’s something I’m really big on instilling in the people who come through the door. Whether they box or not they will hopefully learn good life skills they can take into their everyday lives.”

The Forge Boxing and Fitness Gym is also coaching a couple of upcoming professional boxers and MMA fighters too. Fighters such as Craig Kennerdale, Rob Beech and Lee Chadwick ply the boxing side of their trades at Crickson’s base, something that is really exciting for not just Crickson but also those in the gym.

“All the pro lads I train are coming on leaps and bounds. Craig Kennerdale had a great pro debut in Manchester and Rob Beech and Lee Chadwick are flying at their own respective combative disciplines.” The Forge Boxing and Fitness gym is on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/forgefitnessrainhill/ and you can contact Gary through that for inquiries regarding personal training and boxing sessions.

