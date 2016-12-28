January 2017 Boxing on TV schedule
Boxing on TV schedule from UK, Europe, the US and around the World. Don’t miss some exciting fight coming up in January such as James DeGale vs. Badou Jack live from the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY, USA exclusively on Showtime / Sky TV. We also have Carl Frampton vs. Leo Santa Cruz live at the MGM, Las Vegas, NV, USA (Showtime).
January 7, 2017
Estadio Parque, Neuquen, Argentina (TyC)
Xavier Castillo vs. Mauro Godoy
Hyatt Regency Hotel, Minneapolis, MN, USA
Caleb Truax vs. Joshua Okine
Phil Williams vs. Mengistu Zarzar
Exhibition Buiding, Garden City, KS, USA
Chris Howard vs. Samuel Amoako
January 12, 2017
Paris, France
Karim Guerfi vs. Stephane Jamoye
January 13, 2017
Hialeah Park, Hialeah, FL, USA (PBC on Spike)
Erislandy Lara vs. Yuri Foreman
Anthony Dirrell vs. Norbert Nemesapati
Argentina
Omar Narvaez vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez
January 14, 2017
Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY, USA (Showtime / Sky)
James DeGale vs. Badou Jack
Jose Pedraza vs. Gervonta Davis
Amanda Serrano vs. Yazmin Rivas
Levgen Khytrov vs. Immanuwel Aleem
Adam Kownacki vs. Joshua Tufte
Thomas Dulorme vs. Hector Munoz
January 20, 2017
Bally’s Event Center, Atlantic City, NJ, USA (Showtime)
Adam Lopez vs. Daniel Roman
Ronald Ellis vs. Christopher Brooker
Stephon Young vs. Elton Dharry
Kenneth Sims Jr. vs. Wellington Romero
Grand Casino, Hinckley, MI, USA (FloBoxing.tv)
Rob Brant vs. George Carter Jr
January 21, 2017
Guild Hall, Preston, Lancashire, UK (ITV 4)
Robbie Davies Jnr vs. Willie Limond
Jack Arnfield vs. Mick Hall
Hauts-de-Seine, France (Canal+)
Cedric Vitu vs. Isaac Real
Marvin Petit vs. Jerobe Santana
Samuele Esposito vs. Franck Petitjean
Sun National Bank, Trenton, NJ, USA
Zab Judah vs. TBA
Derrick Webster vs. TBA
Struer Arena, Struer, Denmark
Patrick Nielsen vs. Beibi Berrocal
Dina Thorslund vs. Xenia Jorneac
January 27, 2017
Sportsmans Lodge, Studio City, CA, USA (UniMas)
Erick De Leon vs. Jose Salinas
Arnold Barboza Jr vs. Johnny Rodriguez
Alexander Besputin vs. Gilberto Santos
January 28, 2017
MGM, Las Vegas, NV, USA (Showtime)
Carl Frampton vs. Leo Santa Cruz
Dejan Zlaticanin vs. Mikey Garcia
Lee Selby vs. Jonathan Barros
Jorge Lara vs. Oktay Takalak
Josh Taylor vs. TBA
David Benavidez vs. TBA
Ivan Redkach vs. TBA
Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, CA, USA (HBO / BoxNation)
Francisco Vargas vs. Miguel Berchelt
Takashi Miura vs. Miguel Roman
Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Steven Butler vs. Brandon Cook
