January 2017 Boxing on TV schedule

Photo credit Ed Diller
Boxing on TV schedule from UK, Europe, the US and around the World. Don’t miss some exciting fight coming up in January such as James DeGale vs. Badou Jack live from the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY, USA exclusively on Showtime / Sky TV. We also have Carl Frampton vs. Leo Santa Cruz live at the MGM, Las Vegas, NV, USA (Showtime).

January 7, 2017

Estadio Parque, Neuquen, Argentina (TyC)
Xavier Castillo vs. Mauro Godoy

Hyatt Regency Hotel, Minneapolis, MN, USA
Caleb Truax vs. Joshua Okine
Phil Williams vs. Mengistu Zarzar

Exhibition Buiding, Garden City, KS, USA
Chris Howard vs. Samuel Amoako

January 12, 2017

Paris, France
Karim Guerfi vs. Stephane Jamoye

January 13, 2017

Hialeah Park, Hialeah, FL, USA (PBC on Spike)
Erislandy Lara vs. Yuri Foreman
Anthony Dirrell vs. Norbert Nemesapati

Argentina
Omar Narvaez vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez

January 14, 2017

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY, USA (Showtime / Sky)
James DeGale vs. Badou Jack
Jose Pedraza vs. Gervonta Davis
Amanda Serrano vs. Yazmin Rivas
Levgen Khytrov vs. Immanuwel Aleem
Adam Kownacki vs. Joshua Tufte
Thomas Dulorme vs. Hector Munoz

January 20, 2017

Bally’s Event Center, Atlantic City, NJ, USA (Showtime)
Adam Lopez vs. Daniel Roman
Ronald Ellis vs. Christopher Brooker
Stephon Young vs. Elton Dharry
Kenneth Sims Jr. vs. Wellington Romero

Grand Casino, Hinckley, MI, USA (FloBoxing.tv)
Rob Brant vs. George Carter Jr

January 21, 2017

Guild Hall, Preston, Lancashire, UK (ITV 4)
Robbie Davies Jnr vs. Willie Limond
Jack Arnfield vs. Mick Hall

Hauts-de-Seine, France (Canal+)
Cedric Vitu vs. Isaac Real
Marvin Petit vs. Jerobe Santana
Samuele Esposito vs. Franck Petitjean

Sun National Bank, Trenton, NJ, USA
Zab Judah vs. TBA
Derrick Webster vs. TBA

Struer Arena, Struer, Denmark
Patrick Nielsen vs. Beibi Berrocal
Dina Thorslund vs. Xenia Jorneac

January 27, 2017

Sportsmans Lodge, Studio City, CA, USA (UniMas)
Erick De Leon vs. Jose Salinas
Arnold Barboza Jr vs. Johnny Rodriguez
Alexander Besputin vs. Gilberto Santos

January 28, 2017

MGM, Las Vegas, NV, USA (Showtime)
Carl Frampton vs. Leo Santa Cruz
Dejan Zlaticanin vs. Mikey Garcia
Lee Selby vs. Jonathan Barros
Jorge Lara vs. Oktay Takalak
Josh Taylor vs. TBA
David Benavidez vs. TBA
Ivan Redkach vs. TBA

Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, CA, USA (HBO / BoxNation)
Francisco Vargas vs. Miguel Berchelt
Takashi Miura vs. Miguel Roman

Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Steven Butler vs. Brandon Cook

