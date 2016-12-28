January 2017 Boxing on TV schedule

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Boxing on TV schedule from UK, Europe, the US and around the World. Don’t miss some exciting fight coming up in January such as James DeGale vs. Badou Jack live from the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY, USA exclusively on Showtime / Sky TV. We also have Carl Frampton vs. Leo Santa Cruz live at the MGM, Las Vegas, NV, USA (Showtime).

January 7, 2017

Estadio Parque, Neuquen, Argentina (TyC)

Xavier Castillo vs. Mauro Godoy

Hyatt Regency Hotel, Minneapolis, MN, USA

Caleb Truax vs. Joshua Okine

Phil Williams vs. Mengistu Zarzar

Exhibition Buiding, Garden City, KS, USA

Chris Howard vs. Samuel Amoako

January 12, 2017

Paris, France

Karim Guerfi vs. Stephane Jamoye

January 13, 2017

Hialeah Park, Hialeah, FL, USA (PBC on Spike)

Erislandy Lara vs. Yuri Foreman

Anthony Dirrell vs. Norbert Nemesapati

Argentina

Omar Narvaez vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez

January 14, 2017

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY, USA (Showtime / Sky)

James DeGale vs. Badou Jack

Jose Pedraza vs. Gervonta Davis

Amanda Serrano vs. Yazmin Rivas

Levgen Khytrov vs. Immanuwel Aleem

Adam Kownacki vs. Joshua Tufte

Thomas Dulorme vs. Hector Munoz

January 20, 2017

Bally’s Event Center, Atlantic City, NJ, USA (Showtime)

Adam Lopez vs. Daniel Roman

Ronald Ellis vs. Christopher Brooker

Stephon Young vs. Elton Dharry

Kenneth Sims Jr. vs. Wellington Romero

Grand Casino, Hinckley, MI, USA (FloBoxing.tv)

Rob Brant vs. George Carter Jr

January 21, 2017

Guild Hall, Preston, Lancashire, UK (ITV 4)

Robbie Davies Jnr vs. Willie Limond

Jack Arnfield vs. Mick Hall

Hauts-de-Seine, France (Canal+)

Cedric Vitu vs. Isaac Real

Marvin Petit vs. Jerobe Santana

Samuele Esposito vs. Franck Petitjean

Sun National Bank, Trenton, NJ, USA

Zab Judah vs. TBA

Derrick Webster vs. TBA

Struer Arena, Struer, Denmark

Patrick Nielsen vs. Beibi Berrocal

Dina Thorslund vs. Xenia Jorneac

January 27, 2017

Sportsmans Lodge, Studio City, CA, USA (UniMas)

Erick De Leon vs. Jose Salinas

Arnold Barboza Jr vs. Johnny Rodriguez

Alexander Besputin vs. Gilberto Santos

January 28, 2017

MGM, Las Vegas, NV, USA (Showtime)

Carl Frampton vs. Leo Santa Cruz

Dejan Zlaticanin vs. Mikey Garcia

Lee Selby vs. Jonathan Barros

Jorge Lara vs. Oktay Takalak

Josh Taylor vs. TBA

David Benavidez vs. TBA

Ivan Redkach vs. TBA

Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, CA, USA (HBO / BoxNation)

Francisco Vargas vs. Miguel Berchelt

Takashi Miura vs. Miguel Roman

Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Steven Butler vs. Brandon Cook

Ringnews24

