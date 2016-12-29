Free Live International stream of Moises Fuentes vs Kosei Tanaka

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Free International Live-Streaming of the World Title Match

on new year’s eve December 31st 2016 from 15:00~ (Japan Time)

CBC TELEVISION proudly announces that we webcast WBO World Jr-Fly Weight Title Match held in Gifu Memorial Center, Japan on 31st December 2016 for FREE.

WBO World Jr-Fly Weight Title Match

Moises Fuentes(23-2-1 12KO) vs Kosei Tanaka(7-0 4KO)

[Time]

Japan 15:00~

Korea 15:00~

Philippine 14:00~

Shanghai 14:00~

Indonesia 13:00~

Berlin 7:00~

Paris 7:00~

London 6:00~

Rio de Janeiro 4:00~

San Juan 2:00~

New York 1:00~

Mexico 0:00~

Los Angels 22:00~ ( December30)

[How to stream]

Please access URL below.

Japan: http://hicbc.com/tv/soulfighting/ (In Japanese)

International: http://cbc-global.jp/sports/ (Venue Sound Only)

This match is being given great attention for Kosei Tanaka who won 4 amateur titles, won WBO World Minimum Weight title at his 5th fight from his great debut in May 2015, is heading to the champions for two classes of weight division and faces Moises Fuentes (Mexico) who’s already won the champions for two classes of weight division.

We’d like to provide an exciting experience to share the same content with people in different countries with combining broadcasting and networking.

CBC TELEVISION has been broadcasting Kosei’s match since his debut, and we had many offers for the footage for a long time. This movement became a trigger of this time announcement for free live-streaming with Japanese terrestrial broadcasting. It is such a great opportunity for boxing fans all over the world to enjoy a great match for free.

Hatanaka Gym Chair Man Kiyoshi Hatanaka comments;

Kosei talks his goal is to win FIVE classes of weight division in the future. As you may well know there’re only a few great boxers won more than five classes championship such as Oscar De La Hoya and Manny Pacquiao. However he is still only 21 years old and highly talented, so that I believe his dream is not only a dream but he can achieve it. I expect him to cross over domestic level and to be a world boxing hero. I like you to enjoy his “chapter two” through this live-streaming opportunity.

CBC TELEVISION Sports Department Producer Yoshiharu Kinoshita comments;

Kosei is a certain boxer with his talent and records. The opponent, Moises Fuentes is also a great boxer who’s already won two classes of weight division so we expect the match would be quite tough. However I personally believe this match will be said just as a key test to confirm Kosei’s ability as a result. We’re very glad to present the match entertains great core boxing fans not only in Japan but also in many countries.

