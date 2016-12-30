‘Dazzling’ Darrel Church back on March 11th

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

March 11th can’t come soon enough for light-heavyweight prospect ‘Dazzling’ Darrel Church (3-1-1) as he returns to the ring for his sixth pro fight at London’s York Hall.

The 27-year-old from Witham got his third win in his fifth pro bout on December 3rd at the same East End venue and plans to fight four times in 2017 after receiving the backing of a full-time sponsor.

“March 11th date is perfect for me,” Church said. “It was originally meant to be April but I didn’t want to wait that long, I just wanted get back in there as soon as possible.”

The six-footer also has ambitions to cap off the year with a title, “I’d like to start doing six-rounders soon and end 2017 with a Challenge Belt,” he explained. “I want a big fight by the end of the year because I want to push on now in my career, I want to be in the mix for big titles soon.”

Darrel debuted back in July 2014 at Grays Civic Hall when originally signed to Carl Greaves Promotions and ended the inaugural year undefeated with two wins on his fledgling record.

Then, in 2015, he suffered a shock defeat to Angelo Crowe (2-6), which, as a result of injuries and illnesses, turned out to be his only fight of the year.

Church picked himself back up and returned to the ring in April this year at the York Hall against Mitch Mitchell, sharing the honours in a hard-fought draw.

“I was just glad to shake off the ring rust and get out again, to be honest,” he reported. “But it was hard because I didn’t end up fighting until midnight, in the end, so I was exhausted!”

Trained by Mark Massow, Church then signed with Goodwin Boxing and got his first win in 24 months against Croatian Toni Bilic (1-6) in his fifth pro fight in December after receiving a boost from sponsors MB Surfacing, allowing the former unlicensed star to train around the clock.

It was a confident and assured display from the Essex boxer and proved his potential to progress on in a talent-laden light-heavyweight division.

“It’s just tickets really, you have to sell enough to keep fighting,” he said. “I want to fight four times this year, I’d even fight five or more if it wasn’t for ticket sales.

“I’d even be happy to go away as an opponent on a big TV show as it’s worth taking the risk in boxing.”

The March show in Bethnal Green will be promoted by Good Boxing – the card yet to be announced.

