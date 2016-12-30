Gary Cornish signs with MGM Scotland

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

We are delighted to announce that Scotland’s top Heavyweight, Gary Cornish, has signed with MGM Scotland and will make his first appearance under the MGM banner on our Saturday 18th February promotion at the Paisley Lagoon Centre.

Cornish (23-1) is a quality addition to the MGM Scotland stable of boxers and the Inverness man is looking ahead to a massive 2017. The ‘Highlander’ faced current IBF Heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, at the O2 Arena in London in September 2015 for the vacant Commonwealth title and bounced back from that defeat with back to back victories in 2016.

The momentum rebuilt over the last twelve months has placed Cornish firmly back into title contention. The Heavyweight division has returned to the forefront of world boxing and title opportunities await for Cornish.

Team MGM’s Sam Kynoch commented: “Gary is a fantastic addition to our stable and has a very bright future. His signing with us coincides with his transition to being a full-time boxer – so he is now in a position to make the most of his abilities. We have a very busy 2017 mapped out and it will be an exciting journey”.

