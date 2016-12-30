Jessie Nicklow vs Chauncey Fields at Scary Night at the Fights

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Jake Smith’s Baltimore Pro Boxing will assist with fundraising efforts for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in association with their “Scary Night at the Fights” card Friday, January 13 at Michael’s Eighth Ave in Glen Burnie, MD.

A nonprofit headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) was founded in 1949 and is the world’s largest voluntary health organization dedicated to funding blood cancer research, education and patient services.

Baltimore Boxing is providing a helping hand to Dulaney High School junior Erin Hill’s fundraising efforts for LLS by running a 50/50 raffle and silent auction. Hill, who lost her uncle Gene from Mantle Cell Lymphoma in 2010, is also a nominee for Student of the Year.

“Jake Smith is an amazing person for supporting our fundraising efforts,” said Hill. “He has a great heart and I know he’s always doing things to help others in association with his boxing events. Jake is a very important member in the Baltimore community.”

Headlining “Scary Night at the Fights” is an eight round super middleweight contest between rugged Baltimorean Jessie “The Beast” Nicklow and unbeaten Virginia native Chauncey “Grimm” Fields.

Nicklow has a solid 25-8-3 record with 8 knockouts and is a fan favorite in Maryland. He looks to rebound from recent defeats against world class opposition and has never lost in his home state. With only four fights under his belt, Fields is taking a significant step up in competition. Rather than continue the standard record building process, Fields’ team is confident their fighter has much more to gain by defeating the established Nicklow.

Somebody’s 0 must go in the six round co-feature when super middleweights “Dangerous” Donald Wallace and Tahir Thomas square off. Baltimore’s Wallace is 1-0 with a first round knockout and exceeded expectations during his time in the amateurs. Fighting out of Salisbury, MD, Thomas has a solid 4-0-1 ledger with 3 wins by knockout. In his most recent bout, Thomas drew with 10-0 Antowyan Aikens.

Veteran Michael “The Amazing” Gbenga looks for his 22nd victory when he faces an opponent to be named at light heavyweight.

All ticketholders will also have the opportunity to watch the amateur portion of the card including a heavyweight title rematch between Brian “Bam Bam” Haneschlager and Dallas Butts.

Other pro and amateur bouts will be announced shortly.

Tickets from $50 are on sale at Baltimoreboxing.com or by calling 410-375-9175.

