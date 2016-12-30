Lanardo Tyner, Junior Wright on next Detroit Brawl card

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Promoter Dmitriy Salita of Salita Promotions has announced the featured fighters for a special Sunday edition of his “Detroit Brawl” series on January 22, 2017, at Masonic Temple in Detroit.

In addition to Detroit fan favorite Lanardo “Pain Server” Tyner (30-10-2, 19 KOs) appearing in the eight-round main event will be an impressive group of local and international talents.

Once again sponsored by the Greektown Casino Hotel, tickets for “Detroit Brawl” are priced at VIP $123, Box Seats are $80 and $60, Seating is $40, and $20. They are available at all Ticketmaster outlets and

Ticketmaster.com.

In separate eight-rounders will be recognizable former cruiserweight world title challenger “Hurricane” Junior Wright (15-2-1, 12 KOs) from Evanston, Illinois; transplanted cruiserweight Alexey Zubov (13-1, 8 KOs), from Magnitogorsk, Russia, now living in Detroit and Detroit’s all-action bantamweight James Gordon Smith (11-0, 6 KOs).

In six-round bouts will be welterweight KO artist Bakhtiyar “Bakha Bullet” Eyubov (11-0, 10 KOs) from Houston, Texas, via Aktjubinsk, Kazakhstan; resurgent Detroit welterweight “Lightning” Larry Ventus (7-11-1, 3 KOs); talented, undefeated bantamweight Ja’Rico “Great Lakes King” O’Quinn (4-0, 3 KOs); 2016 Olympic alternate and undefeated middleweight Ardreal Holmes (4-0, 2 KOs) of Flint; and undefeated Toledo super middleweight prospect DeAndre Ware (8-0, 6 KOs).

In a scheduled four-rounder will be undefeated Detroit heavyweight and former National Golden Gloves champion Marcus Carter (1-0, 1 KO).

All opponents are, thus far, TBA, but matchmaker Dennis Turner is hard at work to make another spectacular night that these shows are known for.

On fight night, doors open at 4:00 pm and the fights begin at 5:00 pm. The Masonic Temple is located at 500 Temple Street in Detroit.

For more information on the "Detroit Brawl" or Salita Promotions, visit www.salitapromotions.com.

