Undefeated Zach Parker added to ITV 4 card

Derby super middleweight, Zach Parker, is back in action at the start of the year as he looks to make a big impression in 2017.

The undefeated 22 year-old, 9-0, will appear on the first show of 2017 of his new manager, Neil Marsh, when he fights on the Robbie Davies Jr vs. Willie Limond undercard at Preston Guildhall on Saturday, 21st January.

Davies Jr and Limmond lock horns for the WBA Welterweight Continental Title and Parker is joined by the likes of Anthony Cacace, Nathan Wheatley, Bill Hodgson, Joe Wood and Mark Jeffers on the undercard. Chief support is the intriguing local derby rematch between Blackpool’s Jack Arnfield and Preston’s Mick Hall. Arnfield won a split decision to inflict Hall’s only career defeat to date when the pair met last year.

Parker penned a new management contract with Marsh in November and has fought twice since – recording a points victory over Adam Jones in Walsall and a first round stoppage win over David Bauza in Tewkesbury.

Now though, after cutting short his Christmas, Parker is ready to make a statement with a convincing display on Marsh’s co-promotion with Poxon Sports which will be broadcast live on ITV 4.

“I’m really looking forward to the show,” Parker told uko-boxing.com. “I’ve had a busy 2016, fighting six times, and I want to kick on in 2017.

“I’ve been in camp pretty much all year and am feeling as fit as I’ve ever been. I’ve had two fights in the last two months and this one will mean I’ve been as active as any fighter of late. I’ve put Christmas on hold really to ensure that I’m in the best possible shape come fight night.

“I’m looking forward to appearing on Neil’s co-promotion and the fact that there’s added television exposure, thanks to ITV 4, is a real bonus.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the likes of Robbie Davies Jr in action too. Robbie is one of Neil’s boxer’s and is highly rated. He’s doing big things with him and I’m hoping to follow in his footsteps.”

“I’d like to thank Richard Poxon and all at ITV for this opportunity,” added Marsh. “Robbie’s fight will be a cracker and I’m sure all the other lads will put on a show.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing Zach in action. He’s an exciting prospect who I’m looking forward to working with.”

Tickets for Fight Night are priced at £35 (general admission) and £100 (VIP Ringside), and can be purchased by calling 07739 418 967 or the Guild Hall Box Office on 01772 804 444.

