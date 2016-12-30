World Boxing Union Clarifies Status of Euro Title Fights!

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

(Atlanta, Georgia, USA) (27 December 2016)- Don “Moose” Lewis, President of the World Boxing Union, Inc.-the “WBU”- clarifies WBU title fight status in Europe.

It has come to the attention of the World Boxing Union, Inc. that the former Director of WBU Europe has organized a WBU International title bout involving Aberdeen’s Lee McAllister. The WBU-a USA based corporation and organization has not sanctioned any such WBU title. This title is being presented and advertised to the general public and to boxing officials as a duly sanctioned WBU championship. With the dissolving of the WBU Licensee entity –WBU Europe Limited by the government of the United Kingdom due to actions of the Operating Director and of which the World Boxing Union, Inc. in Atlanta, Georgia, USA was a partner, all championship contests must now receive approval directly from the USA office. As of this time, no contact to the WBU has been made by any party for such WBU sanctioning. Therefore it is NOT a WBU title and appropriated action to cease and desist the promotion of such has been forwarded to WBU Corporate barristers in the UK.

The World Boxing Union, Inc. is committed to working exclusively with EBU affiliated members in Europe. This means that all World Boxing Union, Inc. title contests in Europe will be on events under the jurisdiction of the British Boxing Board of Control, the Boxing Union of Ireland, Malta Boxing Association, etc. and excludes BIBA-British and Irish Boxing Authority. All EBU affiliated members can be found on http://www.boxebu.biz/ as the World Boxing Union, Inc. begins this new relationship on 01 January 2017.

Any promoter/manager/fighter advertising World Boxing Union, Inc. titles outside of EBU affiliates and without written sanctioning approval of the WBU shall not be recognized by official professional boxing record keepers BoxRec and FightFax as the World Boxing Union, Inc. is registered and compliant with all requirements of the USA based ABC-Association of Boxing Commissions. The World Boxing Union, Inc. will comply with all EBU affiliated bodies code of practices and boxer suspensions as well. Any boxers who believe they won WBU championships in the last three (3) years in Europe should contact the WBU USA office in regards to their standing as a sanctioned champion.

For more information, please contact the WBU USA Corporate Office.

