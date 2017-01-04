Top 5 Central Asian prospects to watch in 2016

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Usually when I write about Asian boxing I keep my articles to the Oriental parts of Asia, the continent however is much bigger than the Oriental region that encompass must of East Asia. Another region from the Continent is “Central Asia”, which constitutes places Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. For boxing fans the area is one probably best connected with the amateur ranks, and Gennady Golovkin, but at the moment there are some really exciting fighters breaking through from “the Stans” who could end up being very notable names by the end of 2017. Here I take a look at 5 such fighters.

Qudratillo Abduqaxorov (8-0, 5) – Uzbekistan (Welterweight)

It’s fair to say that Uzbekistan hasn’t had much success in the professional ranks but it does have some notable hopefuls breaking through the ranks now. One of the most notable is Welterweight Qudratillo Abduqaxorov, a 23 year old who showed a lot of promise in 2016. He debuted in October 2015 and picked up 5 low profile wins at home in Uzbekistan. Last year he travelled to Malaysia, and then Singapore, where he picked up several wins of note.

Although little is known about his amateur background it’s hard not to be impressed by his recent performances, which have included wins over Larry Siwu and Adones Cabalquinto. He’s looking to build on those in 2017 and is scheduled to fight 3 times in 3 months, against Romeo Jakosalem, Sonny Katiandagho and Charles Manyuchi. If he wins those 3 bouts he will instantly find himself in the WBC rankings and potentially on his way to a title fight.

Azizbek Abdugofurov (3-0, 3) – Uzbekistan (Middleweight)

Another Uzbek on this list is the ultra-fast rising Azizbek Abdugofurov, a 24 year old who is making his name in, and around, Singapore. He debuted in May, in Uzbekistan, before travelling to Singapore for his two subsequent fights. Those fights saw him pick up a very notable win over the then unbeaten Chaloemporn Sawatsuk, who has subsequently lost back-to-back bouts. He is now expected to be kept busy with bouts booked for January and February, with that second bout set to take place against former 2-weight world champion Sirimongkol Singwancha.

Unlike some of this list Abdugofurov wasn’t a huge amateur star but did compete in a number of international tournaments, including the 2013 World Amateur Championships and the 2010 Youth World Amateur Championships. His strong amateur background is part of the reason that he’s being fast tracked, along with his physical strength, his power and the belief of his backers, incluyding promoter Alexander Shah.

Nursultan Zhanabayev (2-0, 1) – Kazakhstan (Light Middleweight)

Chinese based Kazakh Nursultan Zhanabayev made his debut in August 2016 and won a 10 round split decision over Xing Xin Yang, courtesy of a 10th round knockdown. Watching the fight however the Kazakh was the clear winner and the judges were the only thing making the fight looks close. Any fighter who debuts in a 10 rounder is stating their intention and the win over Yang instantly made Zhanabayev one to keep tabs on. In December he scored his second professional win as he defeated Filipino veteran Joel Dela Cruz in 5 rounds.

Apparently Zhanabayev has more than 300 amateur bouts behind him and the 24 year old competed several times at the Kazakh national championships. It’s hard to see any major success in the amateur ranks but it does seem like he was facing naturally bigger men, fighting at 75KG in the unpaid ranks, and has kicked off his professional career at 154lbs, where he could find himself in the mix by the end of 2017.

Zhanibek Alimkhanuly (1-0, 1) – Kazakhstan (Super Middleweight)

Probably the most naturally gifted fighter on this list, and the one who competes at the highest weight, is 2013 World Amateur Champion Zhanibek Alimkhanuly. The Super Middleweight made his professional debut back on September 29th, when he beat veteran Milton Nunez inside a round, but returned back to the amateurs for the Kazakh championships in November. At the moment it’s unclear which code he is going to commit to but he’s potentially a star of both.

As an amateur he did nearly everything. He won the Asian Championships twice, the World Championships, reached the Olympic quarter quarter-final and took part in the 2015 WSB. Naturally speedy with great skills and under-rated power he has the ability to go all the way, very quickly, if he can commit to the professional ranks.

Shavkat Rakhimov (8-0, 6) – Tajikistan (Super Featherweight)

Tajikistan may not have much of a professional boxing scene but that doesn’t mean we should ignore their fighters, and one worth being aware of is unbeaten 22 year old Super Featherweight Shavkat Rakhimov. The youngster was a multi-time Tajik amateur champion who competed in the Olympic qualifiers last year, attempting to become an Olympic professional. Since failing to make the Olympics we have seen Rakhimov advance as a professional and he’s now the WBO Youth Super Featherweight champion.

His record isn’t as impressive as some of the other fighters on this list but a win over Jerry Castroverde in November showed his promise. He is a long way from world title level but with a strong amateur background and notable Russian backers he has the potential to be moved through the rankings in the coming years.

Of course there are other notable Central Asian fighters breaking through the ranks, but I would certainly suggest keeping an eye on these 5 in particular.

Scott Graveson covers the Asian boxing scene for www.asianboxing.info

