TwitterFacebook

Belfasts Steven Ward aims to improve his unbeaten record

Photo Credit: Belfast Telegraph
Photo Credit: Belfast Telegraph
Write For Us

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Belfast Light-Heavyweight talent Steven Ward will aim to improve his unbeaten record to 3-0 when he fights at the Belfast Waterfront Hall on Saturday 18th February, live and exclusive on BoxNation.

Ward made a perfect start to life in the paid code, outpointing the tricky Merdjidin Yuseinov on his pro debut at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in November before overcoming experienced journeyman Remigijus Ziausys four weeks later in Coventry.

Now the former Irish amateur standout is preparing himself for a busy 2017, starting off with a four round contest in his home city next month. The 26 year-old 2010 Commonwealth Games silver medallist is promising another strong performance for Belfast fight fans.

“The plans my team have in place are exciting and exactly what I need at this stage of my career,” said Ward. “My two fights at the end of 2016 were great learning fights and I can’t wait to go again in my own city in February. I’m improving with every fight and hopefully we’ll see some late stoppages as I progress.”

Tickets, booking information and further undercard additions will be announced shortly.

To comment on this article or more Ringnews24 articles please Register Here. After registering please Click Here to leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags:

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks, Rob Day and Corey Quincy.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free to contact us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US