Crolla aiming to be best in the world by beating Linares

WBC Diamond, WBA and Ring Magazine Lightweight World Champion Jorge “El Niño de Oro” Linares (41-3, 27 KOs) and Anthony “Million Dollar” Crolla (31-5, 15 KOs) are set to meet again in a rematch for Linares’ titles at the Manchester Arena on March 25, live on Sky Sports and sponsored by Betfred.

Linares and Crolla last met in the same venue for the belts in September 2016 with the Venezuelan world champion coming out on top in an enthralling contest, ending the brilliant winning run of ‘Million Dollar’ who had previously claimed the titles with a stoppage win over Darleys Perez in November 2015.

“I am really excited to be going back to Manchester,” said Linares. “I was treated very well by everyone and gained a lot of new British fans. Crolla is a tremendous fighter with a lot of heart so I know I must train twice as hard for another tough fight. I want to thank Eddie Hearn at Matchroom, my promoters at Golden Boy Promotions and Teiken. I promise another great performance and assure that the belts are returning home with me.”

“I see Jorge as the best lightweight in the world, and I want to be the best lightweight in the world,” said Crolla. “It is always up for discussion that label of course, he is seen as the man at the moment and I want to test myself against the very best, even though I have already been in with him. These are the fights that I want to be involved in.”

“Jorge Linares is a world champion fighter with tremendous skill and strength, and the best fighter in the lightweight division today,” said Golden Boy Promotions Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya, Linares’ promoter. “Linares and Crolla gave us an entertaining, all-action fight last September, and I, along with the fans, can’t wait to see this world title rematch.”

“I’m delighted Anthony will get a chance to win his WBA title back along with the WBC Diamond and Ring magazine belts,” said Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing, promoter for Crolla. “The last fight was a Fight of the Year contender and Linares boxed out of his skin but one thing we know about Anthony is his ability to bounce back and he is so determined to win this fight. He has created some wonderful atmospheres at the Manchester Arena over the last few years and I believe March 25 will be the best yet.”

Tickets for Linares vs. Crolla II go on general sale at midday on Tuesday, January 10 available at www.manchesterarena.com or by calling 0844 847 8000 in the UK.

Tickets are priced at £40, £60, £80, £100 and £150 while VIPs tickets are exclusively available through www.matchroomboxing.com priced at £250.

Face value tickets for March 25 will also be available from www.stubhub.co.uk/matchroom-boxing-tickets/.

Linares vs. Crolla II is a 12-round lightweight bout for the WBC Diamond, WBA and Ring Magazine Lightweight World Championship on March 25 at the Manchester Arena presented by Matchroom Boxing in association with Golden Boy Promotions and sponsored by Betfred.

To comment on this article or more articles please After registering please to leave a comment.

