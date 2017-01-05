MGM Scotland’s Gary Cornish starts a new chapter in his career with big plans and changes

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Gary Cornish (23-1, 12 KOs) has quit his day job to focus full-time on boxing, teaming up with MGM Scotland and Billy Nelson while leaving his Inverness boxing gym and former trainer behind.

“The Highlander” last fought on the 24th of June 2016 against Tomas Mrazek; referee Kevin McIntyre scored the fight 60-54 to Cornish.

16 months ago Cornish faced off in the ring with now IBF World Champion Anthony Joshua. Looking back on that fight and discussing what he learned, he told Ringnews24.com:

“Pretty much everything – the atmosphere, the stage – I learnt a side of boxing I’ve never seen before. All the exposure and all that I got for that fight, it was a really good learning experience for me.

Speaking about the negative side and how coped with his first defeat, he added:

“People like to see you not succeed, they like to see people fail. That’s just part of everything.

“I don’t really let it bother me to be honest. I respect everyone that gets in the ring – it takes a lot to get in the ring. Unless they’re doing it, [the critics] can’t really say anything.”

Having captured the imagination of Inverness, on his return it was no different:

“Yeah, it was still good. Everyone was still nice to me and still proud of me getting to level two.”

Cornish has ambitions to make a living from boxing after giving up his day job as a joiner:

“I hope so, that’s the plan anyway – work was taking up a lot of time. I just signed a contract MGM and I think this is the time to give it a right go.”

Discussing his career so far, he reflected:

“It’s been ok; I’m 23-1 you know? When I signed with MGM I wanted to get a lot more build-up fights. That’s what we’re planning – this is a new chapter for me.”

Signing with MGM also led to many changes – the journey to Inverness is a three-hour-plus trip one-way – how would he handle the travel and training full time during training camp?

“I’m down in Glasgow training now with Billy Nelson. It will be fine, it will all work out. I’m staying in Glasgow during the week and I’ll just travel home at the weekend.”

Giving up his old boxing gym and mentor in Inverness couldn’t have been easy?

“We spoke about it, me and my old trainer, and obviously we think we have done brilliant for what we had up there – there is no sparring or nothing up in Inverness.”

“I think we have done pretty well to get to where we did. It was just an agreement – my coaches wanted to see the best for me. Moving away just had to happen.”

He also provided insight into his new regime:

“Billy Nelson is coaching me just now. He will be in the corner; I am not sure who else he works with to be honest.

“Obviously my old coaches, I’ll still be working with them when I’m at home hopefully and not in camp. I’ll still be ticking over at home and doing stuff. But Billy will be with me for the next fight.”

When asked what promoter Sam Kynoch has in store:

“Keep me busy and build me up instead of fighting lower-ranked opposition. We want to build up, build up, build up and learn every fight and keep me busy.

“He has me four fights booked in already before the summer. It’s good you know because I have all those dates set and I know when I’ve got to be ready; before I was getting a phone call and not giving me enough time to be ready.

“At least with Sam like I say he’s got four dates set already and you know he wants to get me out another couple times before the end of the year. So that’s what I’m looking for titles.”

On the search for titles, Cornish added:

“The way I’ve always looked at it is taking a fight at a time. But since I signed with MGM I’ve had phone calls already. I think its two or three we’ve had already for titles so everything’s looking right.

On new trainer Billy Nelson, he added:

“I’ll be training at Billy’s Gym, this is my second week. We just took off straight away, me and Billy.

“Obviously, he sees a few faults in my style and all that which I knew I had – I won’t ever say I’m perfect at boxing. That’s what we’re going to work on and we work on it every day. Obviously he is going to get me sparring which is going to be a big help.

“I think out of the 24 fights I only had 10 decent sparring partners. My last two fights I didn’t have one spar before them. We talked about it [sparring] – he can get a few lads up, Stephen Simmons is in the gym and I can get a move about with him.”

Finally, the Highlander had a message for his Tartan army:

“I look forward to starting a new journey and hope they will all still stick behind me. By the end of the year, hopefully I will be fighting for the titles.

Cornish is next out at the Paisley Lagoon Centre on February 18 – an opponent has still to be announced.

