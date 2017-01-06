Newton Homing In On First Pro Title

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Plymouth lightweight, Des Newton, is homing in on his first professional boxing title.

The Destroyer headlines Errol Johnson’s ‘No Love Lost: War of the Roses’ show in his hometown of Plymouth on Saturday, 11th February.

Just three fights in, it’s a big step for the likeable 28 year-old but one that Newton is relishing.

“It suits me better doing the eight rounds,” he told uko-boxing.com. “A lot of people I have talked to have been surprised that I am doing the eight rounds already because there is a lot of boys in Plymouth who are still on the four rounds and they are going into their fifth contests. But the short rounds aren’t my thing and I prefer the longer fights. I have been staying in for the eight rounds in sparring and having three fresh opponents in to do the rounds with me to keep me as sharp as I can be ready for this.”

Newton looks set to face Jamie Quinn for the British Challenge Lightweight Title. ‘The Devil Child’ has fought 34 times and, although his record is somewhat lopsided, he has been in with the likes of Zelfa Barrett, Anthony Cacace and Sam Bowen. Despite being adamant he will get his arm raised at the end of the contest, Newton admits it will be a hard night’s work for him.

“It hasn’t been confirmed yet but it is looking like I will be facing Jamie Quinn from Stockport,” he added. “He hasn’t got a great record but he has been in with some good opponents. People rank me highly in boxing but they don’t realise on Boxrec I am only rated 68 out of however many in Britain and Quinn is rated 55th. Everyone is expecting me to blow him away but he has only been stopped once due to a broken jaw so I am expecting a tough fight and that is what I wanted.

“I’m only three fights into my career and Jamie has had ten times as many bouts. It’s going to be a hard night but a great night.”

‘No Love Lost: War of the Roses’ takes place at Plymouth Guildhall on Saturday, 11th February. The show is sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Plymouth, who host the weigh-in and Aftershow Party.

Newton is joined by Plymouth welterweight, Jack ‘The Ripper’ Bellingham, Plymouth lightweight, Darren ‘Terminator’ Townley, Plymouth super featherweight, Chris Adaway, who takes on Bideford’s Ben Owen, Exeter welterweight, Faheem Khan, Launceston welterweight, Wes Smith and Launceston bantamweight, Marcus Hodgson. Plymouth’s Dean Riley completes the card as he debuts at welterweight.

Tickets for ‘No Love Lost’ are £30 or £50 Ringside and are available by calling: 07958 398 355. Doors open at 6:30pm with boxing commencing at 7:30pm at Plymouth Guildhall, Armada Way, Plymouth, PL1 2AA.

The weigh-in and Aftershow Party (over 18’s only) take place at Grosvenor Casino Plymouth, Derry’s Cross, Plymouth, PL1 2SW (just a two-minute walk from the Guildhall). Grosvenor Casino Plymouth will have a presence at the Town Hall on the evening/

Find out more about Grosvenor Casino Plymouth here: http://www.grosvenorcasinos.com/local-casinos/plymouth/

