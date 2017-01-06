Tommy Langford signs new deal with Frank Warren

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Undefeated British, Commonwealth and WBO Inter-Continental Middleweight Champion Tommy Langford has signed a new long-term promotional deal with Frank Warren. The hugely popular Baggies fan enjoyed a memorable 2016, picking up the Commonwealth and Lord Lonsdale belts, and is now looking forward to an even bigger 2017.

Ranked at number two in the world by the WBO, Langford is eyeing some huge fights in 2017 and is close to landing himself a world title shot. Now the proud owner of the famous Lord Lonsdale Middleweight belt, Langford is determined to win it for keeps.

27 year-old Langford kicked-off 2016 by picking up the Vacant Commonwealth belt against a tough Lewis Taylor at the Liverpool Echo Arena in March. Two weeks later Langford and his wife Leanne celebrated the birth of their son, Freddie.

He then defended his WBO Inter-Continental strap for the fourth time against Timo Laine at the Cardiff Ice Arena in July, stopping the Finn in the seventh round. 18-0 Langford then outpointed the slippery Sam Sheedy at the Cardiff Motorpoint Arena in November to pick up the Vacant British title.

“I’m delighted to have signed a new promotional deal with Frank,” said Langford. “He’s delivered everything he promised and got me the fights I wanted and needed at the right times. I’m currently a British champion and ranked no.2 in the world with the WBO so he’s been very good to me.

“With the new BT Sport deal starting this year the future is looking very bright so signing a new deal with Frank was a no brainer. I’m very happy to have renewed my deal, onwards and upwards!

“Birmingham is turning into a bit of a boxing hub and there’s lots of great fighters coming through the ranks at the moment. To be spearheading Frank’s move into the Midlands is going to be fantastic and I know my fans will turn out in big numbers for future shows there.

“I just need to keep on progressing and improving. There’s some huge fights out there for me on the world stage but until then there’s some great domestic scraps that I can sink my teeth into. Since I became British champion I’ve had fighters calling me out left, right and centre and I’ll be more than happy to oblige them!”

Frank Warren said: “We’re looking to build up boxing in the Midlands. Tommy is the local hero and will be spearheading our promotions there. We’re going to be pushing him and building Birmingham into a significant boxing city.

“Many years ago we started boxing going again in Manchester and we’ll be looking to do the same in Birmingham. Tommy has a brilliant trainer in Tom Chaney who is doing a great job with him. He has some big nights ahead of him in 2017.”

