Johnny Nelson supports ITV PPV and plans on buying Eubank Jr vs Quinlan

Chris Eubank Jr headlines ITV’s first venture into Box Office.

Renold Quinlan will defend his IBO title which he won against Daniel Geale in October against Eubank Jr on February 4, live on ITV Box Office.

What can we expect from ITV Box Office? – Speaking to IFL TV, Johnny Nelson added:

“I think its ITV Box Office just testing the waters. I don’t think they expect this to be a massive blockbuster, were they make billions and billions.

“They just want to see how it works, if it works, if they got the right formula. Sky when they put a show on we’ve got the right formula – it works.

“ITV have now got to go through that because it’s something new – there doing Box Office. They are going to do some non-terrestrial programs, but, I just think it’s just a tester.”

Quinlan as an opponent has been criticised by many boxing fans:

“It’s about the Eubank name – it’s not about who he fights. I think its good competition. It’s good and I’m glad ITV are getting involved in it. I’m glad it’s getting us a wider audience.”

Eubank vs Quinlan hasn’t went down well on social media:

“I don’t get that, why slate it? – I don’t get that. People are going to watch that, the Eubank name, like it or not it puts bums of seats”

How many numbers does Nelson think it will do, 50K?

“Yeah – more than that, easy. It depends how ITV sell it.

“You got to be on Sky to see how many we sold. It’s sold right, it’s presented right, the whole package is right. I’m glad and curious and as a fight fan – I’m thinking yeah let’s do it.”

Will you be buying the fight?

“Pay? Yes I’m paying for it.”

