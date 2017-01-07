Two of Golden Boy’s top lone star state prospects to kick off 2017 LA Fight Club

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Opening the 2017 edition of the popular LA FIGHT CLUB series on Feb. 3, San Antonio, TX’s Joshua “The Professor” Franco (8-0, 4 KOs) will take a critical step in his career in an eight-round super-flyweight main event battle against Ensenada, Mexico’s Victor “Dragon” Pasillas (8-6-2, 5 KOs) live from the Belasco Theater downtown Los Angeles and on Estrella TV Boxeo Estelar.

Also representing San Antonio, LA FIGHT CLUB favorite Hector “El Finito” Tanajara, Jr. (7-0, 4 KOs) will fight as the co-main event on Estrella TV against Coahuila, Mexico’s Baltazar Ramirez (3-2, 3 KOs) in a scheduled six-round lightweight bout. “El Finito” is coming off a unanimous decision victory after defeating Roy Garcia last September on the Canelo vs. Smith undercard at AT&T Stadium.

Opening up the televised portion, recently signed Golden Boy top prospect Ryan “Kingry” Garcia (7-0, 6 KOs) will look to continue his knock-out artistry when he steps into the ring for a scheduled six-round lightweight bout against a soon-to-be announced opponent. This will be “Kingry’s” second time under the Golden Boy banner and with three consecutive knoc outs under his belt, Garcia will give LA fight fans a show to remember.

As part of the Ring TV live stream, Edgar “Kid Neza” Valerio (9-0, 5 KOs) will return to his home stage at the Belasco after a six-round knockout of Guadalupe “Lupillo” De Leon in December 2016. Valerio is scheduled for a six-round featherweight contest against a soon-to-be named opponent.

Knock-out star and super lightweight David “June Bug” Mijares (4-0, 3 KOs) will go toe-to-toe in a six-round fight with Thomas “Animal” Herrera (8-16-1, 5 KOs). Opening up the night, Jonathan “Thunder” Navarro (5-6-3, 4 KOs) will face off against Angel “El Picosito” Rodriguez (5-6-3, 4 KOs) in a scheduled six-round super lightweight match.

Additionally, today Golden Boy Promotions announced upcoming shows for the 2017 series of LA FIGHT CLUB. Mark your calendars for LA FIGHT CLUB shows on March 10, April 14, June 2, and July 14.

