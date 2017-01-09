Lee Selby Defends Title Against Former World Champion Jonathan Victor Barros Live on SHOWTIME

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

A winner of 19 in a row, featherweight world champion Lee Selby (23-1, 8 KOs) will fight for the second time in the United States when he battles former world champion Jonathan Victor Barros (41-4-1, 22 KOs) live on SHOWTIME EXTREME Saturday, January 28 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Televised coverage on SHOWTIME EXTREME begins at 8 p.m. ET/PT, delayed on the West Coast, and features unbeaten rising star David Benavidez (16-0, 15 KOs) in an eight-round super middleweight showdown against once-beaten Sherali Mamajonov (14-1, 7 KOs). The telecast will also include bonus coverage, time permitting, of undefeated prospect Josh Taylor (7-0, 7 KOs), who will enter the ring in a 10-round super lightweight contest.

“It’s been a dream of mine since I was a young kid to box in a world title fight in Las Vegas, the mecca of boxing,” said Selby, who is making his Las Vegas debut. “I’ve seen U.K. fighters like Lennox Lewis, Ricky Hatton, Joe Calzaghe and Amir Khan box in Las Vegas and I always knew that’s where I wanted to fight. My mandatory challenger is experienced, dangerous and I will not take him lightly. I’ve had a strong training camp and I am 100 percent focused on putting on a show for the American fans and the travelling fans from the U.K. My number one objective is to bring my world title back to Wales.”

“I’m very excited for this opportunity to compete for another world title in Las Vegas,” said Barros. “I have worked hard to put myself in this position and I am going to make the most of it. Selby has never faced anyone as dangerous as me and I plan on making it a long night for him. I am going to become another Argentine world champion and bring the title back to my country.”

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING is headlined by the highly anticipated world title rematch between Ireland’s Carl Frampton and former three division world champion Leo Santa Cruz. Televised coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT with unbeaten lightweight world champion Dejan Zlaticanin defending against undefeated former two-division world champion Mikey Garcia.

Representing Wales, Selby has been referred to as the “Welsh Floyd Mayweather” because of the elusive style and ring generalship that led to him winning his featherweight world championship via a technical decision over Evgeny Gradovich in May 2015. Since then, the 29-year-old has defended his belt successfully against former champion Fernando Montiel and top challenger Eric Hunter.

A pro since 2004, Barros was unbeaten in his first 29 fights in Argentina before losing in a world title fight to Yuriokis Gamboa. Barros won a world title in his second opportunity by stopping Irving Berry in the seventh round of their 2010 showdown. Barros went on to defend his title with victories over Miguel Roman and Celestino Caballero. He has won seven fights in a row to earn another world title opportunity after most recently beating Satoshi Hosono in Japan.

The younger brother of undefeated Jose Benavidez, David has racked up a perfect 16 wins in 16 starts at just 20-years-old. Fighting out of Phoenix, Benavidez picked up four victories via stoppage in 2015 and continued with four more in 2016 including blasting out previously unbeaten Francy Ntetu in June and tough contender Denis Douglin in August. Benavidez will look for his ninth straight victory inside of the distance on January 28.

Fighting out of Namangan, Uzbekistan, Mamajonov will be making his United States debut and enters this fight the winner of his last four bouts. He won three times in 2016 including his most recent victory, a decision over his most experienced opponent to date in Mikheil Khutsishvili. The 29-year-old turned pro in October 2009 and was victorious in his first 10 starts.

A 2012 Olympian for Great Britain and an amateur standout from Edinburgh, Scotland, Taylor will fight in the U.S. for the third time in his young career on January 28. The 26-year-old stopped Archie Weah in his pro debut in Texas in 2015 and made quick work of Evincii Dixon in July 2016 in Brooklyn. He continued to impress in his last outing, knocking out his most experienced opponent to date, Dave Ryan, in the fifth round of a October 2016 bout.

