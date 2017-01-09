Philip Sutcliffe Jnr has been added to Warren’s action-packed Belfast show

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Dublin Super-Lightweight talent Philip Sutcliffe Jnr has been added to Frank Warren’s action-packed Belfast Waterfront Hall bill on Saturday 18th February, broadcast live and exclusive on BoxNation.

Sutcliffe, 12-1-0 7 KO’s, beat Swansea’s Chris Jenkins last time out at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in an all out war.

The 27-year-old is now firmly on the comeback trail after losing a questionable MD against Anthony Yigit in Germany back in May and is aiming to rack up another win on February 18th before eyeing titles later in the year.

“The fight with Jenkins was excellent and the atmosphere was on another level,” said Sutcliffe Jnr. “Those are the type of fights I want and what the fans deserve. 2017 is going to be my year and I’m looking forward to getting back in the ring in February.”

Tickets, booking information and further undercard additions will be announced shortly.

