Valley Fight Night Returns

The ONLY professional boxing show in the San Fernando Valley returns to the World Famous Sportsmen’s Lodge in Studio City, California on Friday, January 27, 2017.

Presented by Top Rank in association with Bash Boxing, Valley Fight Night 11 will once again feature undefeated blue chip prospects from the Top Rank stable including the 8 round televised Junior Lightweight main event between the Motor City’s Erick De Leon (14-0, 8KOs) and New Mexico’s Jose Salinas (10-2-1, 5 KO’s).

In the televised co-main event, South El Monte’s Arnold Barboza Jr. (14-0, 5KOs) will put his unbeaten record on the line against Denver’s Johnny Rodriguez (8-1-1, 5KOs) in an 8 round welterweight bout.

Originally from the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, Erick De Leon and his family migrated to the Detroit area when he was six years old. De Leon would go on to win multiple National Golden Gloves titles before turning pro and signing with Top Rank shortly thereafter. De Leon had an impressive 2016, ending all three of his bouts against veteran competition with a knockout.

Arnold Barboza Jr. is no stranger to the Sportsmen’s Lodge and Unimas faithful, making his 12th straight appearance on a Top Rank/Bash Boxing collaboration. Despite needing time to recover from a hand fracture, Barboza Jr. managed to roll off 5 victories in 2016 and looks to make an even bigger splash in 2017.

Also scheduled to appear during the 2017 debut of Valley Fight Night at Sportsmen’s Lodge is 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist Robson Conceicao (1-0). Conceicao, the only Brazilian to ever win a Gold Medal in Boxing, made his professional debut last November in Las Vegas on the undercard of Manny Pacquaio vs. Jesse Vargas. Conceicao will face off against Aaron Ely (3-1, 1KO).

As with previous Valley Fight Night shows, Eastern European prospects will be a plenty with a trio of hard-hitting Russian standouts in Alexander Besputin (5-0, 5KOs), Maxim Dadashev (5-0, 4 KO’s) and Bakhram Murtazaliev (7-0, 5KOs).

Fans looking to root for local prospects will not be left in the cold as local prospects Bryan Flores (5-0), Alexander Enriquez (3-0), Kevin Valle (2-0), Devon Lee (1-0), and John White (1-0) round out the undercard.

Tickets starting at $50 can be purchased online at www.valleyfightnight.com or

by calling (626) 388-8888.

Doors Open at 6:00pm; First Bout at 6:15pm. All bouts are subject to change.

