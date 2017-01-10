“I want one of those Youth titles. They look great, I’ll take it round and get free curry!” – Atif Shafiq talks plans for 2017

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Atif ‘Unique’ Shafiq has set himself a unique challenge for 2017 – win a World Youth title so he can get free curry!

The Sheffield based upstart features on the Poxon Sports show live on ITV4 on January 21st, headlined by Liverpool’s Robbie Davies Jr who defends his WBA Continental Light Welterweight strap against former 3 weight Commonwealth Champion, Scotland’s Willie Limond.

The talented Yorkshire slickster has outlined his plans for 2017, with anyone in the Lightweight division on ‘Unique’s’ hitlist.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back in the ring and delighted that it’s on ITV4.”

Shafiq continued “Thank you to both Neil Marsh and Richard Poxon for having me on and of course to my manager Dominic for making it happen.”

Shafiq revealed that his opponent for the contest will be an unbeaten German with a record of 5-0 4KOs. The member of the famous Ingle gym gave his prediction on what fans can expect from him on January 21 in Preston.

“The guy I’m fighting is a tough fighter who can punch a bit but I can only see it ending in him getting knocked out!”

The Ingle gym is buzzing at the moment, with the fighters enjoying training at the Ingle Gym Fuerteventura and back in Sheffield, with famous faces such as Ricky Hatton popping in to the legendary Wincobank gym. Shafiq opened up on who had been in the gym and how sparring and training had been going for his upcoming fight.

“I’ve been lucky to have great sparring for this fight. We always have great sparring in our gym however I’ve been sparring Gavin McDonnell and Tamuka Mucha has been up with the Sanigar’s. It’s been excellent and I’m ready to put on a show on January 21 in Preston.”

The likable rising Lightweight has not boxed in a year and elaborated on what has changed and intends on making up for lost time in 2017.

“I’m a different fighter now and people will see that on January 21.”

“I want to be in the British title mix by the end of the year. I feel that’s realistic as the belt may become vacant towards the end of the year.”

“In the meantime there is loads of options and fighting for a World Youth title like Adam Etches won would be one I would jump at! It looks like Kell’s belt so I’d take it round everywhere and get free curries when I won it!”

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: Atif Shafiq