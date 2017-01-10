MHD Promotions latest show to feature UK & Ireland’s top rated pugilists

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

MHD Promotions in association with A McLeans Bookmakers are proud to announce their first show in 2017 – international professional boxing featuring some to the UK & Ireland’s top rated pugilists.

Belfast’s prestigious Europa Hotel will once again be the chosen venue for their first event of 2017 and not only will MHD Promotions serve up some tasty meals but also some competitive exciting fights featuring some great fighters.

The event is aptly titled “Inquisition” when the exciting, talented & undefeated Paul “Hylo” Hyland Jnr (13-0) headlines again in his first ten round contest with an opponent yet to be named.

Hylo now sits at number 11 in the British boxing Lightweight ratings which is arguably the strongest division and knows that a couple more good wins will see him join his stable mates James Tennyson & Ronnie Clark in a shot at the British Title.

2016 was a mixed year for the very popular Belfast boxer, having had four great wins he has waited patiently for two years for a shot at the Irish Title only two see potential opponents disappear into dust for one reason another and with that dream crushed he has now set his sights on bigger prizes.

“The Shark” Ronnie Clark (17-4-2) having crossed the Irish Sea from his native Scotland is now in full training following an exciting British Title challenge in November against the WBC world rated No.10 Martin J Clark failing only by a whisker in a fantastic fight that in defeat took took the Scot up to Number 6 in the British Ratings.

Joe Fitzpatrick (6-0) the former talented amateur stand out it looking to get his career back on track after a quiet year in 2016 wining two from two and picking up a few injuries on the way, he undefeated lightweight goes for win number seven in his first six round contest.

Coalisland’s popular and dedicated future champion “Fearless” Fergal McCrory (3-0) has his third fight for MHD Promotions in what will be his last four round contest before stepping up to 6 round level. The John Breen charge has been a revelation on the Belfast scene.

Dublin light middleweight “Sugar” Jay Byrne (2-0) once again returns to the Europa Hotel in search of another victory in the Irish Fight Capital.

“Hylo” has been brought along nicely and has great ambition, dedication and talent, this will be a big year for him and the stable, I have helped a lot of lads fulfil ambitions and Paul deserved all the success he his about to have” Mark Dunlop

Tickets are priced at £75.00 VIP Ringside (Including a 4 course meal) £45.00 reserved ringside & £35.00 Unreserved Tel. 07712 473905 or Email: mark@mhdpromotions.com or contact the boxers.

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game