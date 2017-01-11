British Champion Frank Buglioni chats about winning the title and possible rematch against Hosea Burton

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Newly crowned light-heavyweight British Champion Frank Buglioni was a keen footballer as a kid and only took up boxing for fitness and strength, he told Ringnews24.com:

“I started boxing when I was about 12-years-old. It was a friend of my dad’s or his business partner, in fact a guy called Lee.

“His son started boxing for a bit of fitness and strength and I always kind of liked training. I liked keeping fit I was playing football at the time and we said it would be great for his confidence and kind of realised it through his football.

“Within a couple of weeks trying boxing I said this is the sport for me I want to focus everything on this and pack everything else up.”

Buglioni loved boxing early on and he didn’t have any expectations, he explained:

“Not a chance, when I first started I just loved it and was just doing it for the pure enjoyment, then I had a couple of fights and started doing well.

“Then I went into my first tournament and I was about 15-16 and I won that and then obviously as a junior. I won the NABC’s, got selected for England and went on the GB squad. When I was on the GB squad I kind of thought I’m at the high-high echelons of amateur boxing now.

“So I know, I’m sure, I got a piece in the program. At the time I was sparring in pro gyms and really holding my own. So I knew I could do well in the pros and that’s probably from the age of 19, I knew.”

Frank Buglioni recently took the British title from Hosea Burton with a dramatic twelfth-round stoppage in what was a pulsating fight. A rematch for the two fighters is on the cards at a packed Wembley stadium as an undercard to Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko:

“Yeah, that’s right Hearn’s offered me the rematch, but, at the moment the money isn’t good enough for that calibre of fight. I think the rematch deserves bigger purses for myself and Hosea and until the purses are increased that fight won’t be happening.

“It’s a tough fight and I’ll be going into training camp for 10-12 weeks, get better sparring in this time, get taller guys in and maybe pay some international fighters to come in. The money has to add up and at the moment it doesn’t.”

Buglioni and Burton have had a rivalry since the amateur days and that continued pre-fight at the press conference were they had a heated verbal exchange – how did the rivalry come?

“Well the rivalry came about because we got selected for the GB trials and we both went on the trials, myself, Ogogo, Hosea Burton and Kirk Garvey – were all vying for the middleweight division, 75 kilograms in the amateurs.

“Myself and Ogogo got selected and since then Hosea Burton – this is during the amateur days. Hosea Burton and his coach Joe Gallagher they complained and said I was only getting there because I was a Repton boy and had affiliations with Repton and that sort of thing and that really got to me. Because I thought, I worked hard to be here and I’ve won plenty of fights and I beat him on the trials, I beat him in all the disciplines.

“He had a bad attitude on the trials which I said at the press conference. He only had a few day’s notice which is fair enough. But, not to be performing – I said you made excuses and that’s what you get. I got the chance to fight him in the amateurs and I beat him very convincingly and the rivalry dimmed down until recently when I moved up to the light heavyweight and then it started again.

“I think they thought they were going to walk through me and I showed a lot more than they expected. It’s 2-0 to me now and I respect Hosea as a fighter. I think he’s a fantastic fighter. When I was talking to him after the fight on a personal level, he was good as gold. He comes from a nice family. His dads a nice man, his brothers are nice. So I got a lot of respect for him but if the fight happens again then we’ll move that aside and I’ll go in there to do damage.”

Buglioni shared his game plan going into the fight:

“Basically, to get close he’s a hard fighter and make it a very difficult. I’m very fit so I knew if I pushed him being a shorter guy I knew that his reserves would run out quicker than mine. Just from a theological point of view A 6’4 man at light-heavyweight isn’t going to have the stamina that a shorter fighter will have.

“The same thing happened to me against Chudinov. I was too tall for the weight and I kind of knew I had to move up. My intentions were to put the pressure on and keep bulldozing forward, work the body and bring his hands down and then land that shot at the end and get him out there. But it’s a testament to him; he took a lot more punishment that I envisioned.”

Was Buglioni able to stick to his game plan throughout the fight?

“I stuck to the game plan all the way through. The first round I had a bit of a bad round. Probably a little bit too excited a little ring rust as well. I only fought 90 seconds in March and before that It was a world title fight in September at super-middle.

“There was a new training team so I was up against it. There was a lot of pressure on me being the away fighter out of my home town. So in that first round I go caught with a few shots being a little bit over eager but I fought back in round two, round three, right up to four and five – he had a good third round.

“I remember snippets there was a few head clashes that caused cut and that gave him a bit of incentive and he tried to go on. But, I’m determined and felt good in there. I felt as everything was falling into place.”

A brave Burton surprised Buglioni:

“He showed very good heart. I caught him with a few big shots and dazed him. The biggest testament to him I would say was I caught him in the 12th round and dropped him heavy and I didn’t think he was going to get up from that.

”Because it was a big shot I felt it travel through my body and it hit him high on top of the head. It’s like a scrambler, those temple shots , and for him to get up I thought ‘he’s got my respect.’ But I knew he was on unsteady legs and I went in there and finished it.”

Buglioni damaged his eye in the fight, but, how did that affect him in the ring?

“[Laughs] There was one stage in the fight there was a lot of blood running into my eye and he caught me with a right hand. And it kind of shook my head and the blood came out of my eye. But, I think that’s the only time I thought I’m happy that right hand landed. It cleared my vision and I carried on for the rest of the round. Cuts and big shots don’t bother me. I’ve always been able to take a good shot and get through the painful encounters.”

Burton tried to force the fight from the opening bell and set a fast pace. But Buglioni paced himself and kept something in the tank for the later rounds:

“Yeah, I think he had a very good ninth round and then after the ninth I got settled in and came on strong. But, I trained very hard for that fight and what a lot of people forget is that I didn’t have notice that Hosea Burton had. He was obviously the home fighter and they probably gave him the dates early on.

“I was to keep guessing and keep myself fit in case the call came. I’ve been training all the way through summer – September, October, November and December and when I finally got the notice in October I was really fit and strong, I trained very hard for that fight.”

Burton had a big round 9 and Buglioni said something in the ring to his opponent:

“He caught me with a couple of shots and I just said ‘it’s definitely a boy, come on baby, is that all you got?’

Did you think you needed a KO going into round 12?

“Well, you know what? When I’m in there I’m looking to do as much damage as I can and finish the job if I can, land the good shots, the more you can knock them down the more substantial your difference is on the score card.

“Having looked back if he managed to get up from that knock down in the eleventh and move away and stay away and kind of tie me up then it would have still been a 10-8 round. So the last two 10-8 rounds would have been four points and I think I would of won it on the scorecards from the judges.

“A lot of people forget, one had me 4 points down going into the eleventh, one had two points down going into the eleventh and one had it a draw. So with the two knockdowns in the eleventh and twelve I would have been up on two of the cards and won it on points. Obviously it wasn’t crucial but it’s always nice to get it.”

Looking back on his performance, Buglioni said:

“I think it was a good performance for obviously like the time I spent out of the ring. Aside from the 90 second walk over I had in March I had been out of the ring for over a year. It’s difficult your obviously not taking those shots off the 10 ounce gloves, so I thought I did well. I stuck to the game plan – my mind set was very good and there was no faltering in that.

“I trained very hard consistently, so I think all my work got done outside of the ring. It made the performance good, I went in there and got the KO and took the belt. So I couldn’t ask for more than that.

”I see lots of little things I have improved upon under Don’s tutelage and there’s still a few things that need work and I’ll take them into the next fight. I’m going to be a very dangerous fighter this year just due to the fact I came through that fight as a winner. I will learn a lot off the back of that and push on.”

What do you hope to achieve in 2017?

“I want to win the British outright. I’d like to take the Commonwealth off Callum Johnson at some point and then possibly the European, then look at like fringe world and world level towards the end of 2017, if not the beginning of 2018.”

Buglioni boxed Fedor Chudinov on the 26th of September 2015. Buglioni went onto lose the fight with a unanimous decision favouring Chudinov. Buglioni had some words for George Groves as he prepares to face the Russian:

“Chudinov is a very good fighter. He is very underrated and I don’t think his talent is appreciated. That being said, I was drained at super-middleweight and I had the hurting of him at times. I think if George Groves gets himself in very good condition and a good game plan I think he can beat Chudinov. That being said, he can’t underestimate him and has got to be the best George Groves otherwise he could come up short.”

The boxing community has been very vocal with ITV’s PPV Eubank vs Quinlan – What are your thoughts about the fight and it being on PPV?

“PPV is a little bit disappointing. I think with ITV coming it’s going to be a huge response to people wanting to see it. I’m not sure they will pay that amount of money for that fight. I’ve never heard of Quinlan – It’s not one of the four major world titles.

“We’ll just have to see what happens. The fact that ITV are coming into boxing is only good for the boxers. More interest and getting onto terrestrial television on one of the main channels – it’s great for the sport in general.”

With some very interesting fights coming up involving British fighters, Buglioni shared some of his fight thoughts and predictions:

James DeGale vs Badou Jack

“I think DeGale can edge it on points. It’s going to be a very close fight and again it could go either way. I think DeGale has trained very hard for this fight. I don’t think he’s underestimated Badou Jack and I think he’ll go in there and nick a close points victory.

Carl Frampton vs Leo Santa Cruz

“My money’s on Frampton. He’s a fantastic fighter. He surely in the lb for lbs lists now. He’s unbeaten and he doesn’t know how to lose. Again, he’s another one I’ve seen up close and how hard he works and trains. I’m going to go with a Frampton points win again.”

Lee Selby vs Jonathan Victor Barros

“I haven’t seen too much of Selby’s opponent. But I’ve seen obviously a lot of Selby and he’s a phenomenal talent. Again, he’s not a massive puncher but what he does is very effective and he’s a joy to watch – Selby wide on points.”

David Haye vs Tony Bellew

“I think David Haye stops Bellew. Bellew was phenomenal at cruiserweight and what he’s done in recent times. You have to take your hat off to him, he’s really done well. But I think Haye is too much of a step up in terms of size and power and I know Haye’s not a massive heavyweight but he certainly hits like one – David Haye inside 4 rounds.”

Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko

“That’s a real 50-50, that one. I’m going to go with a Joshua late stoppage. I think the youth of Joshua will take it. I think Klitschko’s seen better days but it wouldn’t surprise me if Joshua got old manned by Klitschko and Klitschko did what he had to do to nick a points win. I’m going to side with the British fighter and go for a Joshua late KO.”

Finally, the ‘Wise Guy’ had a message for his loyal support:

“Just thank you for the fantastic support and sticking by me. Obviously I had a bit of time off this year through no fault of my own. Just that I couldn’t get the fights and I was chasing the British fight and then obviously I had the cut and had to pull out. But they stuck with me and travelled up in numbers to Manchester and they had a fantastic night. I look forward to seeing them all in London when I fight again.”

