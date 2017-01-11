Daddy’s Boy Parker Dreaming Big

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Skilful Swadlincote super lightweight, Connor Parker (1-0), wears his “Daddy’s Boy” label like a badge of honour.

The 21-year old southpaw is sponsored and trained by his father Robert, who himself enjoyed a 19-fight amateur career before hanging up his gloves to help train his son.

It was the right decision. Parker junior won 49 of 67 bouts as an amateur, winning two national titles in the process.

“We’re a really close team,” smiled Connor Parker. “My Dad’s trained me since I was a boy and I even do bits of work for him now as well.

“I’ve boxed with him since I can remember but it was always going to happen wasn’t it?

“I’d say I’m definitely a Daddy’s boy, my brothers call it me all the time but I don’t mind. He’s my sponsor (R Parker Plant Hire) and my trainer so he helps me out with literally everything.

“He had a decent amateur career himself but had to finish because of his kids and work commitments.

“He didn’t get to have a long career so he wanted to make sure we did which tells you everything about him.”

Connor’s Uncle – Darran – fought as a professional and his cousins Duane (14-1) and Zach (9-0) have both spent time in the squared circle.

So it came as no surprise when, at nine years old, Connor extended the Parker boxing bloodline and laced up his first pair of gloves.

He marked his professional debut with a points win over James Gorman (8-30-1) back in December – Dad in his corner of course.

Having now tasted life in the pro ranks, the Derbyshire pugilist is keen to gain as much experience as possible when he steps into the ring for the second time on 17th February.

“It’d be nice to get a stoppage in but it’s good to get some rounds in as well so it’s a win-win situation.” he added. “I just want to keep learning and keep getting better all the time.

“I’m not a huge one-punch fighter but as the rounds go on, it’s the volume of punches that will be my biggest asset. I think being a southpaw is an advantage as well but you have to use it correctly.

“I’m accurate with my shots and so as the fight progresses I think it will wear opponents down.

“I’m a neat boxer, not a brawler. It’s all about being nice and tidy and sticking to your boxing. People criticise smart fighters for being boring but the most important thing is to win.

“I like to think of myself as quite a skilful boxer so there’s no need to get involved in a tear up. Stick to your boxing and make it easy for myself.

“I used to love watching [Floyd] Mayweather no matter who he boxed because he was so elusive. But then I used to love watching Ricky Hatton and Joe Calzaghe as well.

“I remember getting up in the early hours of the morning with my Dad to watch the big fights and it does make you want to go all the way as well.

“That’s the dream. It’s all about learning at the moment but eventually I want to fight on the biggest stage.”

‘Battleground’, Black Country Boxing’s four-fight event sponsored by Grosven or Casino Walsall, will see Parker feature alongside Halesowen’s explosive super middleweight Lennox Clarke, West Bromwich’s professional debutant Josh Stokes and Lichfield flyweight Brad ‘the Blade’ Foster at Walsall Football Club’s Banks’s Stadium

VIP Tickets are priced at £60 to include a two-course meal whilst standard unreserved seating is available at £35. To book call the Walsall FC Ticket Office on 01922 651 414.

The weigh-in and aftershow take place at Grosvenor Casino Walsall, Bentley Mill Way, Walsall WS2 0LE (just off junction 10 of the M6). Grosvenor Casino Walsall will have a presence at the football club on the evening and have linked up with local taxi firm, Yellow Taxi’s, to supply a number of free taxi’s to take guests from the Banks’s Stadium to the casino post-fight.

Find out more about Grosvenor Casino Walsall here: http://www.grosvenorcasinos.com/local-casinos/walsall/

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: Connor Parker