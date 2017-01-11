GH3 Promotions undefeated up-and-comers Davila and Smith feature at Ballys Atlantic Hotel

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

GH3 Promotions undefeated up-and-comers LeRoy Davila and Keenan Smith will head an impressive list of prospects that will be featured in non-televised action on Friday night, Jan. 20 at Ballys Atlantic City Hotel & Casino that will precede a tremendous quadrupleheader that will be televised live on ShoBox: The New Generation card on SHOWTIME®.

In the 12-round main event, undefeated WBA No. 3-ranked super bantamweight Adam Lopez (16-0-1, 8 KOs) will face the WBA’s No. 4-ranked Danny Roman (20-2-1, 7 KOs) in a title elimination bout.

In the co-feature, undefeated super middleweight Ronald Ellis (13-0-1, 1 NC, 10 KOs) will face off with Christopher Brooker (11-2, 5 KOs) in an eight-round 168-pound matchup of ShoBox veterans.

In another eight-round featured bout, former national amateur champion Kenneth Sims Jr. (10-0, 3 KOs) and Emmanuel Robles (15-1-1, 5 KOs) will clash in a matchup of promising, unbeaten super lightweights making their ShoBox debuts in their toughest assignments to date.

In the opening bout of the telecast, undefeated bantamweight Stephon Young (15-0-3, 6 KOs) takes on Elton Dharry (21-5-1, 14 KO’s) in an eight-round bout.

Davila (4-0, 2 KO’s) of New Brunswick, New Jersey will take on fellow undefeated Anthony Taylor (4-0, 1 KO) of Warren, Ohio in a six-round bantamweight bout.

Davila, a 2016 United States Olympic Alternate is beginning his second year as a professional and is coming off a 4-round unanimous decision over Damon Simon on Nov. 11 in Philadelphia.

Taylor, 25, has been a professional for two years, and is coming off a third-round stoppage over Jajuan Gills last July 23 in Youngstown, Ohio.

Smith, of Philadelphia, has a record of 9-0 with 3 knockouts, and will take on Marquis Hawthorne (4-5, 1 KO) of Waco, Texas in a welterweight bout scheduled for six-rounds.

The 26 year-old Smith is a seven-year professional. In recent bouts, he has stepped up the competition. He holds a second-round knockout over previously undefeated Lavell Hadley (2-0). In his last bout, Smith won an eight-round unanimous decision over Benjamin Whitaker (10-1-1) on Nov. 6, 2015 in Las Vegas, on ShoBox.

Hawthorne, 25, is a two-year pro and holds a win over previously undefeated Francisco Cruz (5-0). He will be looking to break a three-fight losing streak, with the latest being a four-round unanimous decision to undefeated Jeremy Nichols (6-0) on Sept. 30 in Las Vegas.

Also seeing action in a 6-round bout is local favorite Anthony “Juice” Young (14-2, 6 KO’s) of Atlantic City who will take on James Robinson (4-5-4, 1 KO) of Brooklyn, N.Y., in a welterweight scrap.

Former amateur standout, Darmani Rock (6-0, 4 KO’s) of Philadelphia will battle Solomon Maye (3-7-2, 3 KO’s) of New Haven, Connecticut in a six-round heavyweight bout.

In four-round bouts, Hafiz Montgomery (3-1, 2 KO’s) of Toms River, N.J. takes on Tracey Johnson (4-5-4) of Boston in a cruiserweight battle; Jeff Lentz (5-1, 1 KO) of Lanoka Harbor, N.J. will fight Jeff Souffrant (3-1, 1 KO) of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. in a welterweight bout.

Tickets for the show, which is promoted by GH3 Promotions, Kings Promotions in association with Thompson Boxing (the main event) and Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel and Casino, are $125, $100 $75 & $50 and can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com or calling 1-800-745-3000

Barry Tompkins will call the ShoBox action from ringside with Steve Farhood and former world champion Raul Marquez serving as expert analysts. The executive producer is Gordon Hall with Richard Gaughan producing and Rick Phillips directing.

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game