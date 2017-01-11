A must win for Nicklow; Golden opportunity for Fields

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

When Jessie “The Beast” Nicklow enters the ring Friday evening against Chauncey Fields, he’ll do so in need of an impressive victory.

The Baltimore native has a solid 25-8-3 record with 8 knockouts and built a reputation for remarkable physical toughness. The 29-year-old however has come up short in some of his recent bouts against world class fighters including 2012 Olympic gold medalist Ryota Murata, Ronald Gavril and Sergiy Derevyanchenko. Nicklow’s undefeated when he fights in Maryland but is faced with a hungry opponent that has everything to gain.

Enter Chauncey “Grimm” Fields. Living and fighting out of Lynchburg, VA, Fields is 4-0 with 2 knockouts. On paper, some have been critical due to the experience gap however Fields’ first four fights were six rounders and he sees the opportunity as a way to better his career sooner than later.

“This is an interesting fight because Jessie needs this win to remain a contender and Chauncey wants to make a name for himself at an early stage of his career,” said Jake Smith. “The winner will definitely move onto bigger things and both guys understand the importance of this fight.”

The eight round super middleweight contest headlines a Jake Smith’s Baltimore Pro Boxing pro-am card dubbed as “Scary Night at the Fights” live from Michael’s Eighth Avenue in Glen Burnie, MD. Tickets from $50 are on sale by logging onto Baltimoreboxing.com or calling 410-375-9175.

In the co-main event, Baltimore’s “Dangerous” Donald Wallace looks to go 2-0 when he faces fellow unbeaten Tahir Thomas (4-0-1, 3 KO’s), of Salisbury, MD over six rounds. Wallace turned pro last year with a first round knockout while Thomas most recently drew with 10-0 Antowyan Aikens.

Undercard bouts include four rounders featuring Roger Caruso and Lamont White, Ernest Hall against Cleveland Hemphill and Gary Hudson vs Marvin Johnson.

There will also be an amateur portion of the card, topped by a heavyweight title rematch between Brian “Bam Bam” Haneschlager and Dallas Butts and Baltimore Boxing is running a 50/50 along with a silent auction to raise funds for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Tags: Chauncey Fields, Jessie Nicklow