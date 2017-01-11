Selina Barrios to Make Pro Debut Jan, 21 in San Antonio

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Amateur standout, Selina “Aztec Queen” Barrios, sister of undefeated lightweight sensation, Mario Barrios (17-0, 9 KOs), is set to make her pro debut on January, 21, 2017. The fight will take place at the San Antonio Shrine Auditorium, on the “Famoso’s Night of Champions” card in San Antonio, TX, presented by former world champion, Carlos “El Famoso” Hernandez. Selina will face, ….. in a four-round bout.

Barrios, an amateur standout, has power in both hands. Her crowd-pleasing style was admired by many in the amateurs. As a teenager, Selina Barrios defeated the very talented Mikayla Meyer, who represented Team USA in 2016. Barrios wants the city of San Antonio to know they will now have a female pugilist to get behind. Look for Barrios to come out swinging.

“First off, I want to thank my family for all their support during my time away from boxing.” said an enthused Selina Barrios. “Everyone who’s seen me in the ring, knows I’m an aggressive fighter that throws a lot of power punches. I’m always going to be looking for the knockout. I’m very happy to be making my pro debut in San Antonio. I want to build my fan base one fight at a time. I’m inviting all boxing fans from San Antonio to come see me fight. I’m only 22-years old, so I have plenty of time to make my mark in this sport. I have dreams and ambitions of becoming a world champion. God willing, I’ll reach that goal.”

Tickets for “Famoso’s Night of Boxing”, priced $25, $40, $50, $80 and $120 are on sale now, and can be purchased by calling Famoso Productions at (210) 240-2071 or (210) 422-8787. For more information, visit www.famosoproductions.com. The San Antonio Shrine Auditorium is located at 901 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX. Doors open at 5:00 P.M., first bell at 7:30 P.M.

