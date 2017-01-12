Bermane Stiverne talks Alexander Povetkin, drug tests & Dillian Whyte fights
FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK
Bermane Stiverne Interview on cancelled Alexander Povetkin fight due to failed drugs test, Povetkin’s latest Test Results & a potential bout with Dillian Whyte exclusively to BaylorIC Worldiwide Television.
Ringnews24 teamed up with the master of interviews, Ingram Jones. Ingram Jones runs and hosts one of the World’s premier boxing channels. He has interviewed a host of top boxing names. Please check the links below to subscribe to his channel and check-out more great content.
BaylorIC TV Boxing Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/BaylorICTVBoxing
Visit Bayloricworldtv at: http://bayloricworldtv.sportsblog.com
Website: http://www.baylorictv.blogspot.com
Tweet us: @Baylorictvboxin
Follow us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Bayloric-TV-Boxing-Channel/1375238712801976
Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game