King’s Promotions signs Clarence Booth and Dagoberto Aguero

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Marshall Kauffman’s King’s Promotions is pleased to announce the signing of junior welterweight prospect Clarence Booth as well as undefeated bantamweight Dagoberto Aguero to promotional contracts.

“These are two quality fighters that we are excited to add to the King’s Promotions roster,”said CEO of King’s Promotions, Marshall Kauffman.

“They both have big upsides and we are eager to keep them active and get them into big fights, which will come sooner rather then later.”

Booth of Saint Petersburg, Florida has a record of 14-2 with 7 knockouts.

The 29 year-old Booth had a brief 28 fight amateur career.

He turned pro in 2011 with a four round unanimous decision over Tommy Bryant.

Booth has showed a willingness to fight all comers as he taken on 4 undefeated foes, which includes scraps with top prospects Cletus Seldin and Alex Saucedo.

Booth has victories over Luis Joel Gonzalez (11-2-1); Osenohan Vazquez (8-2-1); Jonathan Perez (5-0) and Marcus Powell (1-0).

Booth is coming off a 8-round unanimous decision over Cesar Soriano on July 2nd in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

Booth has facilitated his training by becoming a regular sparring partner to undefeated WBA Welterweight champion Keith Thurman.

“I am excited about this opportunity. I love that Marshall has faith in me, and I am ready to get on the road to winning a world title. Marshall will have my best interest in doing that, and I am ready to work. I hope to fight for some type of title by the end of the year. I am putting my opponents to sleep. It would be great to end the year with a title fight through King’s Promotions,” said Booth.

Aguero of San Cristobal, Domincan Republic has a record of 10-0 with 8 knockouts.

The 23 year-old turned professional on August 8, 2013 with technical decision over Jonathan Vidal Sanchez. He has fought every one of his bouts in his native country, and will make his American debut shortly.

He is coming off a 1st round stoppage over Juan Miguel Garcia on June 24th, He has stopped his last 6 opponents.

“I’m excited to fight first of all, and I very happy and thankful to be doing it with people that are like my family,”said Aguero. “My Manager Nelson Lopez Jr. RAYNELO management and Nelson Lopez Sr of Nelsons Promotions told me we need to be working with Marshall Kauffman of Kings Promotions and what they says goes. In my country, it’s no secret, we are poor looking for an opportunity with out knowledge of the business. Nelson López and King Promotions are providing me this, and I will fight every fight like a championship fight to show my appreciation and make sure to make the most of this gift that God has given me. Thank you to my team and family.”

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game