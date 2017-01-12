TwitterFacebook

Several Match-ups Announced for Detroit Brawl on Sunday, January 22 in Detroit

Detroit Brawl
Several match-ups have been announced for promoter Dmitriy Salita’s special Sunday edition of his “Detroit Brawl” series on January 22, 2017, at Masonic Temple in Detroit.

In the night’s eight-round main event, Detroit’s perennial welterweight gate keeper and fan favorite Lanardo “Pain Server” Tyner (30-10-2, 19 KOs) will face Nagykanizsa, Hungary’s Istvan Dernanecz (10-4, 7 KOs).

Although Tyner’s original opponent, Wesley Tucker, was forced to withdraw with a training injury, his willingness to trade with anyone means he’s never in a bad fight. 19-year-old Dernanecz has said he’s coming across the ocean to take a giant step up in pro career with a victory over Tyner.

In the co-main event, Detroit bantamweight action hero James Gordon Smith (11-0, 6 KOs) will take on Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary’s Szilveszter Ajtai (10-3-1, 5 KOs). Following in Tyner’s footsteps, Smith’s fights are becoming must-see affairs in the Motor City and this international match-up should further his growing reputation.

In one of the main supporting bouts, cruiserweight Alexey Zubov (13-1, 8 KOs), from Magnitogorsk, Russia, will face Budapest, Hungary’s Andras Csomor (18-14-1, 14 KOs).

Also seeing action will be former cruiserweight world title challenger “Hurricane” Junior Wright (15-2-1, 12 KOs) from Evanston, Illinois, making his heavyweight debut against Detroit’s Damon McCreary (15-6, 11 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

In a bantamweight four-rounder, undefeated bantamweight Jarico “Great Lakes King” O’Quinn (4-0, 3 KOs) will take on Chicago’s Angel Carvajal (2-5).

In a welterweight four, Detroit’s rejuvenated “Lightning” Larry Ventus (7-11-1, 3 KOs) will face Florida’s iron-jawed Jesus Lule (9-20-1, 1 KO).

Popular and undefeated super welterweight Ardreal Holmes (4-0, 2 KOs) of Flint, Michigan, is scheduled to fight Ohio’s Bryan Goldsby (3-1).

Match-ups featuring Toledo super middleweight DeAndre Ware (8-0, 6 KOs); undefeated Detroit heavyweight Marcus Carter (1-0, 1 KO); and undefeated Alabama super featherweight Dewayne Zeigler (5-0-1, 5 KOs) are yet to be announced.

Once again sponsored by the Greektown Casino Hotel, tickets for “Detroit Brawl” are priced at VIP $123, Box Seats are $80 and $60, Seating is $40, and $20. They are available at all Ticketmaster outlets and Ticketmaster.com.

On fight night, doors open at 4:00 pm and the fights begin at 5:00 pm. The Masonic Temple is located at 500 Temple Street in Detroit.

