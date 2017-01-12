Throwback Interview: US prospect Rashidi Ellis
FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK
Now a 23-year-old welterweight with a perfect record of 17-0, 12 KOs – Rashidi Ellis is tipped for big things. Check-out this interview with Ingram Jones from 2013 when he was 3-0.
Ringnews24 teamed up with the master of interviews, Ingram Jones. Ingram Jones runs and hosts one of the World’s premier boxing channels. He has interviewed a host of top boxing names. Please check the links below to subscribe to his channel and check-out more great content.
BaylorIC TV Boxing Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/BaylorICTVBoxing
Visit Bayloricworldtv at: http://bayloricworldtv.sportsblog.com
Website: http://www.baylorictv.blogspot.com
Tweet us: @Baylorictvboxin
Follow us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Bayloric-TV-Boxing-Channel/1375238712801976
Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game
Tags: Rashidi Ellis