Throwback Interview: US prospect Rashidi Ellis

Now a 23-year-old welterweight with a perfect record of 17-0, 12 KOs – Rashidi Ellis is tipped for big things. Check-out this interview with Ingram Jones from 2013 when he was 3-0.

Ringnews24 teamed up with the master of interviews, Ingram Jones. Ingram Jones runs and hosts one of the World’s premier boxing channels. He has interviewed a host of top boxing names. Please check the links below to subscribe to his channel and check-out more great content.

