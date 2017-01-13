Box Fan Expo to have booth at Jack – DeGale

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

The Popular Box Fan Expo will have a booth at Saturday nights’ much anticipated super middleweight world title unification bout between Badou Jack and James DeGale from the Barclays Center. The Jack vs Degale fight is promoted by Mayweather Promotions and DiBella Entertainment. Box Fan Expo will have an opportunity to greet boxing fans and pass out info on next upcoming Expo.

The booth will be located at the Main Concourse at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. We invite Boxing Fans and industry people to stop by and say hello.

Box Fan Expo has been a huge success with fans and boxing industry people. Many boxing stars have attended the last two Expo’s such as Mike Tyson, Roberto Duran, Tommy Hearns, Roy Jones Jr., Sergio Martinez, Keith Thurman, Danny Garcia, Tim Bradley, Deontay Wilder, Amir Khan, Shawn Porter, Fernando Vargas, Zab Judah, James Toney, Vinny Pazienza, Mikey Garcia , Mia St.Johns, Leo Santa Cruz, Badou Jack, Terry Norris , Riddick Bowe , Earnie Shavers, Leon Spinks and many more…The third annual Box Fan Expo will return and take place in Las Vegas on May 6th, 2017 (Cinco De Mayo weekend) at the Las Vegas Convention Center, from 10a.m to 5pm.

Box Fan Expo is the ultimate boxing fan experience event.

Tickets for the Box Fan Expo can be purchased at: https://boxfanexpo.eventbrite.com/

The event allows fans to Meet and Greet Boxing Superstars of today, current and former world champions, Legends of the sport and other boxing Celebrities at their booth. On Site, fans will experience different activities from Autograph Sessions, Photo Sessions, FaceOff with your favorite boxers, as well as a chance to purchase merchandise and memorabilia from their booth, plus so much more… you won’t want to miss this must-attend Expo!Box Fan Expo will also feature top boxing organizations, promoters, ring card girls, famous trainers and commentators as well as boxing gear companies “ALL UNDER ONE ROOF”.

Throughout the next several months leading up to the Event, there will be weekly updates on the many stars that will commit their appearance at the Boxing Expo.

And for anyone in the Boxing industry or other Exhibitors (non-industry), who would like to be involved and reserve a Booth, contact Box Fan Expo:

Telephone number: (514) 572-7222 or Las Vegas Number (702) 997-1927.

For any inquiries please email: boxfanexpo@gmail.com

