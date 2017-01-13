Irvin Gonzalez looks to learn from Alexis Arguello’s style and become a unified world champ
Ringnews24.com: At what age did you start boxing and what inspired you to become a fighter?
I started boxing at age 10. My father (Irvin) inspired me to become a boxer. He is an ex-fighter and I always begged him to bring me to the gym. He finally did it at age 10 and I’m pretty sure he doesn’t regret bringing me.
Ringnews24.com: What was your amateur record and did you win anything as an amateur boxer?
My amateur record was roughly 80-30. I won multiple championships in New England and competed in multiple national competitions, including the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials.
Ringnews24.com: How did you find the step up from amateur to professional boxer?
I was always told my style of boxing was more of a pro style, so I always knew I would go pro. I was a standout amateur so, when there was nothing more for me to accomplish as an amateur, I decided to turn pro.
Ringnews24.com: What side of your game have you worked on the most since turning pro professional?
I have worked more on going to the body since turning pro and as you can see it has paid off.
Ringnews24.com: Do you have any short or long-term goals within the sport and if so, have you set yourself a timescale on reaching them?
My ultimate boxing goal is to be unified world champ in multiple weight classes.
Ringnews24.com: Is it tough to go full-time? Do you have to be more flexible to make a living from the sport?
I do box full time while working as a teller at TD Bank and taking care of my 2 -year-old daughter. It gets tough at times but I have the right people around me to help me get through it.
Ringnews24.com: Who is your current trainer and were do you train?
My current trainer is my father, Irvin Gonzalez, and I train out of our gym, New England Boxing Academy.
Ringnews24.com: Who has been the biggest influence in your career so far?
My father has been a real big influence in my career, always pushing me to do my best and train hard, but also my daughter.
Ringnews24.com: Who did you look up to growing up as a boxer – who was your idol?
My father was always my idol growing up. I always wanted to be like him but, a boxer, I’m always compared to Alexis Arguello. I always watched his fights on YouTube and tried to use his techniques.
Ringnews24.com: Who is your dream opponent at your weight?
I really don’t have a dream opponent in my weight class. But if I have to I’d say my dream opponent is whoever is holding the world title when it’s my time to take it from him.
Ringnews24.com: Who would you like to fight in the near future?
Anyone holding the title in my weight class and that’s 126 pounds.
Ringnews24.com: What is going on with your boxing career now – can you tell readers when, where and against whom you will be fighting next?
I will be fighting January 19th in my hometown, Worcester (MA), against Israel Rojas in the six-round main event on the ‘New England’s Future’ card, presented by Rivera Promotions Entertainment.
Ringnews24.com: Do you have a message for the fans?
Never take your eyes off the ring when I'm in there. Thank you for supporting me and I hope to gain more fans after this fight. I'm told everyday fans love my style of boxing.
