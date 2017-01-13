LATV Network to broadcast boxing from Spain in its weekly World Class Boxing Series

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Continuing with the expansion of LATV Networks ‘World Class Boxing program, the series’ production company PAP Sports has reached an agreement with Barcelona’s Open Box to present boxing cards and other boxing content that will originate mainly in Canary Islands and other sites in Spain, starting in February.

The cards will be added to the calendar and will alternate with current scheduled cards originating from Mexico and the United States.

Similar to PAP Sports, Open Box organizes boxing evenings, generates sports content and acquires rights to boxing shows that are broadcast live in Spain, France and England.

The events presented live in Spain will be shown on a delay basis in the United States and Puerto Rico, LATV Networks coverage.

The broadcasts will include events such as the historic card held in December at the Gran Canaria Arena, where two European championships were held, along with a Spanish championship and a junior World Boxing Council championship.

That was in the pavilion Gran Canaria Arena in the card that marked the return of professional boxing to open television in Spain. After the closing of Marca TV, where boxing had previously harvested good audiences.

The last time that a dispute of two European titles happened, was in 1970, in the Palace of Sports of Madrid, when Jose Legrá conquered the European crown before Tommaso Galli and Miguel Velázquez defended for the first time its title before Carmelo Coscia.

That boxing card convinced to Gol Television to transmit the event on live on open television and in prime time. The event had an audience of just over 250,000 viewers and was the most discussed topic in social networks in Spain that night.

Due to the schedules between Spain and the United States, the events will be shown with a one week delay in the World Class Boxing Series programs.

The broadcasts will be presented with the original announcers, hosted in most cases by the veteran Basque journalist and “The voice of boxing in Spain”, Jaime Ugarte.

The co-host will be Emilio Marquiegui, well known boxing analyst.

In other segments and features, Open Box will have the participacion of Julio Cesar Chávez, the legendary Mexican ex-champion, current collaborator in ESPN SPORTS and Azteca TV.

As part of the agreement, in addition to the fights, Open Box will coordinate interviews, reports and profiles of top Spanish fighters, for their international projection. Also, Open Box will expand the market for Latin American boxers, ensuring the participation of Mexican fighters and those from other countries of the American continent in their promotions, with the purpose of maintaining meaningful competition between both continents.

In the broadcast in Spain mentioned above, the best rating numbers of the evening came when 280,000 spectators gathered in front of the TV to follow the fight between the Spaniard Kerman Lejarraga and the Mexican Jesus ‘La Pantera’ Gurrola. That is one reason for the interest in seeking the participation of other Aztec warriors.

For the World Class Boxing program, Open Box is expected to participate with 16 boxing cards during 2017, along with other boxing content, with the rest of the boxing cards originating in Mexico and the United States.

For this year, Baja Boxing promotions has also been added for additional boxing cards from Rosarito, Baja Caliornia, Mexico and there are ongoing negotiations with other companies to complete the weekly boxing calendar for the Word Class Boxing Series year.

