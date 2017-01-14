D and D Management signs amateur star Dylan Price

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

D and D Management Team LLC is proud to announce the signing of prized amateur Dylan “The Real Dyl” Price to a management contract.

Price, 18 years old of Philadelphia will compete in the super flyweight division.

Price had an outstanding amateur career record of 112-12, and finished as the number-1 ranked fighter in the United States and number-3 in the world.

“I Would like to thank Doc Nowicki and my dad Dave Price for believing in me, and for providing for me even as an amateur. They were always there with the financial support needed so that I was always able to concentrate on the task at hand.

I am still a senior in high school, and I am still balancing my school workload with my boxing load, but I always enjoy challenges so it works out,” stated Dylan Price.

“I am very happy to sign Dylan (also known as Lil Dave). I have been following him through his amateur career, and I was very proud when he won the bronze medal at the world amateur championship in Russia.

We look forward to him beginning his professional career in February and anticipate him having 5-6 fights in 2017,” said Doc Nowicki, manager of Dylan Price.

Price will make his professional debut on February 4th in Wilson, North Carolina, and he will make his hometown debut on March 31st at the 2300 Arena.

