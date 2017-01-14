Jack vs DeGale weights
WBC & IBF Super Middleweight World Championship Unification – 12 Rounds
Badou Jack (WBC) – 167 ¼ Pounds
James DeGale (IBF) – 166 ½ Pounds
Referee: Arthur Mercante; Judges: Glenn Feldman (Conn.), Julie Lederman (N.Y.), Steve Weisfeld (N.J.)
IBF Junior Lightweight World Championship – 12 Rounds
Jose Pedraza – 129 ½ Pounds
Gervonta Davis – 129 Pounds
Referee: Ricky Gonzalez; Judges: John McKaie (N.Y.), Waleska Roldan (N.Y.), Don Trella (Conn.)
SHOWTIME BOXING on SHO EXTREME® – 7 p.m. ET/PT
WBO Junior Featherweight World Championship – 10×2-minute Rounds
Amanda Serrano – 120 ¾ Pounds
Yazmin Rivas – 121 ½ Pounds
Referee: Sparkle Lees; Judges: Ron McNair (N.Y.), Kevin Morgan (N.Y.), Robin Taylor (N.Y.)
Middleweight Bout – 10 Rounds
Ievgen Khytrov – 159 ½ Pounds
Immanuwel Aleem – 158 ½ Pounds
Referee: Eddie Claudio; Judges: Kevin Morgan (N.Y.), Carlos Ortiz (N.Y.), Robin Taylor (N.Y.)
Welterweight Bout – 8 Rounds
Thomas Dulorme – 145 ¾ Pounds
Brian Jones – 144 ½ Pounds
Referee: Shada Murdaugh; Judges: Waleska Roldan (N.Y.), Don Trella (Conn.), Steve Weisfeld (N.J.)
Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Mayweather Promotions and DiBella Entertainment
