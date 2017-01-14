TwitterFacebook

Jack vs DeGale weights

James DeGale vs Badou Jack
WBC & IBF Super Middleweight World Championship Unification – 12 Rounds

Badou Jack (WBC) – 167 ¼ Pounds

James DeGale (IBF) – 166 ½ Pounds

Referee: Arthur Mercante; Judges: Glenn Feldman (Conn.), Julie Lederman (N.Y.), Steve Weisfeld (N.J.)

IBF Junior Lightweight World Championship – 12 Rounds

Jose Pedraza – 129 ½ Pounds

Gervonta Davis – 129 Pounds

Referee: Ricky Gonzalez; Judges: John McKaie (N.Y.), Waleska Roldan (N.Y.), Don Trella (Conn.)

SHOWTIME BOXING on SHO EXTREME® – 7 p.m. ET/PT

WBO Junior Featherweight World Championship – 10×2-minute Rounds

Amanda Serrano – 120 ¾ Pounds

Yazmin Rivas – 121 ½ Pounds

Referee: Sparkle Lees; Judges: Ron McNair (N.Y.), Kevin Morgan (N.Y.), Robin Taylor (N.Y.)

Middleweight Bout – 10 Rounds

Ievgen Khytrov – 159 ½ Pounds

Immanuwel Aleem – 158 ½ Pounds

Referee: Eddie Claudio; Judges: Kevin Morgan (N.Y.), Carlos Ortiz (N.Y.), Robin Taylor (N.Y.)

Welterweight Bout – 8 Rounds

Thomas Dulorme – 145 ¾ Pounds

Brian Jones – 144 ½ Pounds

Referee: Shada Murdaugh; Judges: Waleska Roldan (N.Y.), Don Trella (Conn.), Steve Weisfeld (N.J.)

