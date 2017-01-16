Chris Adaway Confident Of Derby Win

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Chris Adaway goes head-to-head with Devons’s undefeated Ben Owen in a local showdown on Errol Johnson’s ‘No Love Lost: War of the Roses’ show in his hometown of Plymouth next month writes James Eley.

The Plymouth pugilist told uko-boxing.com that he is confident of causing an upset to take local bragging rights. The super lightweight believes he has been the victim of several controversial decisions as he travels the country as an away fighter which has littered his record with losses, but Adaway has a positive record in Plymouth and he is keen to keep it up.

“I am 100% confident,” he said. “I am fighting a fairly local lad and he is selling a few tickets for this show so it should be a good atmosphere but I am really confident that I will come away with the win at the end.

“The one fight I have lost in Plymouth I was winning on points but I got caught with a big shot and that was that. That’s boxing and it happens so this time I will just train hard to make sure it doesn’t happen on February 11th.

“Because I will sell a few tickets and all my family and friends will be there it does give me that bit of extra confidence. No one wants to lose in front of all their mates because you don’t live it down so that will be a big help.”

The 23-year-old earned an impressive points victory in Wembley Arena in November when he was the underdog against Jack Healy but since then he has suffered back-to-back defeats against unbeaten opponents. However, Adaway will have had nearly two months to prepare for this next bout and believes he will show he is a class above Owen on fight night.

“I always try my best,” he added. “The two people I lost against after Wembley, Cori Gibbs and Kane Stewart, are top lads so there is no shame in losing to them. I did well and lost on points both times. They couldn’t get me out of there so I was happy with that.

“I know Ben from the amateur days. I never boxed him but a few of my amateur club mates have done. I know he had about 90 amateur fights but I never boxed him as an amateur and I think we will see why on fight night. I would have liked to do it over six or eight rounds but they weren’t confident of doing that. They will use it being his second fight as an excuse but I was doing eight rounds in my second fight.

“I will be fresh and sharp this time and the break will do me a world of good. I normally just have a few days or a week’s notice if I am lucky so now I have a chance to prepare properly and make the weight in the correct way and I think you will see the best Chris Adaway come February.”

‘No Love Lost: War of the Roses’ takes place at Plymouth Guildhall on Saturday, 11th February. The show is sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Plymouth, who host the weigh-in and Aftershow Party.

Des Newton tops the bill as he takes on Jamie Quinn for the British Challenge Lightweight Title.

Plymouth welterweight, Jack ‘The Ripper’ Bellingham, and Plymouth lightweight, Darren ‘Terminator’ Townley, are also in action alongside Exeter welterweight, Faheem Khan, Launceston welterweight, Wes Smith, and Launceston bantamweight, Marcus Hodgson. Plymouth’s Dean Riley completes the card as he debuts at welterweight.

Tickets for ‘War of the Roses: No Love Lost’ are £30 or £50 Ringside and are available by calling: 07473 449 898. Doors open at 6:30pm with boxing commencing at 7:30pm at Plymouth Guildhall, Armada Way, Plymouth, PL1 2AA.

The weigh-in and Aftershow Party (over 18’s only) take place at Grosvenor Casino Plymouth, Derry’s Cross, Plymouth, PL1 2SW (just a two-minute walk from the Guildhall). Find out more about Grosvenor Casino Plymouth here: http://www.grosvenorcasinos.com/local-casinos/plymouth/

