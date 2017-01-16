Preliminary round results for 71st annual Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship
FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK
The 71st annual Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship kicked-off last night in front of a large, enthusiastic crowd at historic Lowell Memorial Auditorium as Central New England (Greater Lowell) preliminary-round action featured 14 exciting men’s and women’s novice class matches.
The preliminary round will conclude next Friday night (Jan. 20) at Lowell Memorial Auditorium with novice and open class matches. See complete 2017 schedule of events below as well as last night’s complete results.
Tickets are reasonably priced at $70.00 season ticket in the balcony. To purchase call the Lowell Memorial Auditorium box office at 1.866.722.8881 or order online at www.LowellMemorialAuditorium.com. Individual event tickets are also available to purchase, starting at $13.00, only $7.00 for students.
Proceeds from the Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship go towards sending the New England Golden Gloves champions to the National Golden Gloves Championship (2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah), in addition to supporting local athletes and area gyms, the Boys & Girls Club, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, cancer funds, scholarships and many other great charitable causes.
(Lowell Memorial Auditorium – 6:30 p.m. doors open, 7:30 p.m. first bout)
Central New England (Greater Lowell)
Preliminary Rounds – Friday, Jan. 20
Quarterfinal Round – Thursday, Jan. 26
Open & Novice Class Semifinals, C.N.E. – Thursday, Feb. 2
Open & Novice Class Championship Finals – Thursday, Feb. 9
New England Tournament of Champions
Novice Class Semifinals – Thursday, Feb. 16
Novice Class Championship Finals – Thursday, Feb. 23
Open Class Semifinals – Wednesday, Mar. 1
Open Class Championship Finals – Thursday, Mar. 2
To comment on this article or more Ringnews24 articles please Register Here. After registering please Click Here to leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.
Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game