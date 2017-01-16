Preliminary round results for 71st annual Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

The 71st annual Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship kicked-off last night in front of a large, enthusiastic crowd at historic Lowell Memorial Auditorium as Central New England (Greater Lowell) preliminary-round action featured 14 exciting men’s and women’s novice class matches.

The preliminary round will conclude next Friday night (Jan. 20) at Lowell Memorial Auditorium with novice and open class matches. See complete 2017 schedule of events below as well as last night’s complete results.

Tickets are reasonably priced at $70.00 season ticket in the balcony. To purchase call the Lowell Memorial Auditorium box office at 1.866.722.8881 or order online at www.LowellMemorialAuditorium.com. Individual event tickets are also available to purchase, starting at $13.00, only $7.00 for students.

Proceeds from the Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship go towards sending the New England Golden Gloves champions to the National Golden Gloves Championship (2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah), in addition to supporting local athletes and area gyms, the Boys & Girls Club, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, cancer funds, scholarships and many other great charitable causes.

Official Results (winners listed first) Men’s Novice Division LIGHTWEIGHTS (132 lbs.) Troy Anderson (Dorchester, MA / Nonantum Boxing) WPTS3 (5-0) Steve Rao (Lowell, MA / Lowell West End) LIGHT WELTERWEIGHTS (141 lbs.) Robert Tomczyk (Sterling, MA, / Paladin) WPTS3 (4-1) John Cooney (Derry NH / Thrive Boxing) Ricardo Reid (Dorchester, MA / Everybody Fights) WPTS3 (5-0 Miguel Rivera (Lawrence, MA / Thrive Boxing) Nathan Balakin (Tyngsboro, MA / West End) WPTS3 (5-0) Keith Rubera (Somerville, MA / Somerville Boxing) WELTERWEIGHTS (152 lbs.) Christopher Langley (Medford, MA / Unattached) WTKO2 Dylan Duvel (Middleton, MA / Gloucester Boxing) MIDDLEWEIGHTS (165 lbs.) Oluyinka Olasode-Martins (Stoughton, MA / Peter Welch’s Boxing) WPTS3 (4-1) Josh Flood (Manchester, NH / Murphy’s Bareknuckle Boxing) Sheniell Rodriguez (Ashland, MA / Upperkuts Boxing) WPTS3 (5-0) Patrick Brady (South Boston, MA / South Boston Boxing) Adrian Gedney (Gloucester, MA / Gloucester Boxing) WTKO3 Whimpper Barahona (Methuen, MA / Lawtown Boxing) James Marino (Medford, MA / Somerville Boxing) WPTS3 (4-1) Patrick Lynch (Boston, MA / Everybody Fights) Henry Gedney (Gloucester, MA / Gloucester Boston) WPTS3 (5-0) Gregory Bono (Watertown, MA / Sorabella Training Center) Women’s Novice Division LIGHT WELTERWEIGHTS (141 lbs.) Arika Skoog, Boston, MA / The Ring WPTS3 (4-1) Michelle Gould (Somerville, MA / Quietman Sports) Katie Colton (Boston, MA, Boston Boxing) WPTS3 (5-0) Nicky Jimenez (Roslindale, MA / Unattached) Fernada Araujo (North Reading, MA / Firicano Boxing) WPTS3 (5-0) Marina Krzisch (Nonantum Boxing Club) 71st annual Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship Schedule (Lowell Memorial Auditorium – 6:30 p.m. doors open, 7:30 p.m. first bout) Central New England (Greater Lowell) Preliminary Rounds – Friday, Jan. 20

Quarterfinal Round – Thursday, Jan. 26

Open & Novice Class Semifinals, C.N.E. – Thursday, Feb. 2

Open & Novice Class Championship Finals – Thursday, Feb. 9 New England Tournament of Champions Novice Class Semifinals – Thursday, Feb. 16

Novice Class Championship Finals – Thursday, Feb. 23

Open Class Semifinals – Wednesday, Mar. 1

Open Class Championship Finals – Thursday, Mar. 2

