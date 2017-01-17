Marco McCullough added to Belfast show

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

WBO Inter-Continental Featherweight Champion Marco McCullough has been added to Frank Warren’s February 18th Belfast Waterfront show. The former WBO European and Irish Champion will fight in a scheduled eight round contest against an opponent to be confirmed, live and exclusive on BoxNation.

McCullough ended 2016 in sensational style with a highly-entertaining stoppage victory over Luis Lugo for the vacant WBO Inter-Continental Featherweight title on November 5th, dropping his opponent twice before Lugo’s corner withdrew their man, citing an arm injury in the fourth round.

“Winning the title in November was incredible,” said McCullough. “To end up main event for such a big show was amazing and I’m just glad I managed to put on a performance for my supporters. The victory has set me up for some huge fights in 2017 and that’s what I want and I know my team will deliver.”

Commonwealth Super-Flyweight Champion Jamie Conlan tops the bill; Triple Olympian Paddy Barnes fights as a professional for the second time; Dublin’s Declan Gearaghty clashes with Belfast’s James Tennyson for the Irish Super-Featherweight title; Light-Heavyweight amateur standout Steven Ward looks to go 3-0 and Philip Sutcliffe Jnr aims to kick-off the year in style, with more exciting additions to come.

Tickets priced £30, £40, £50, £60, £80, £100 & £150 VIP are available from waterfront.co.uk

