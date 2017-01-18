Adam Lopez: ‘A Win on Friday Will Be Life Changing For Me’

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

This Friday night, WBA No. 3- ranked super bantamweight Adam Lopez (16-0-1, 8 KO’s) takes on No. 4-ranked Danny Roman (21-2-1, 7 KO’s) in the main event of a ShoBox: The New Generation card at Ballys Atlantic City Hotel and Casino.

The fight, which is a WBA Title Elimination bout, will headline a tripleheader Live on SHOWTIME® beginning at 10 PM ET/PT.

Lopez of San Antonio, Texas has a record of 16-0-1 with 8 knockouts, and he will be making his fifth appearance on ShoBox.

“My training camp went great. I feel strong, and I have prepared for whatever Roman brings,” said Lopez.

He has scouted Roman very thoroughly; Lopez knows that he could be in store for a tough evening.

“In some fights he looks really good, and in some fights he looks good, but not as dominant as he does in others,” Lopez said. “Take his fight against Erick Ruiz. He looked really good in that fight, but in his last fight he fought Marlon Olea, who was undefeated but not as skilled, and I thought he should have taken him out. All in all he is a good fighter, and I am expecting a tough fight.”

With a win, Lopez will become the mandatory challenger for WBA Super Bantamweight champion Nehomar Cermeno, and he realizes that he has chance to be mentioned with the elite of the 122-pound division.

“This would be a life changing win,” Lopez said. “It would be privilege and a blessing to fight for the great title. I feel that because I have been on this stage now for the fifth time, it could be a little bit of an advantage. He has fought on some swing bouts before, but I know what to expect in the days leading up to Friday night. With that being said, ShoBox is a great platform for young prospects like me and can turn us into contenders. It has also raised my stature in terms of gaining more fans. A lot of people have seen me on SHOWTIME and it has got my name out there. This is a high stakes fight. I am putting all cards in and I am taking this as there is no tomorrow. I am going to put on a great show and I think, I will come out with the victory.”

In the televised co-feature, Ronald Ellis (12-0-1, 10 KO’s) of Lynn, Mass., takes on Christopher Brooker (11-2, 5 KO’a) of Philadelphia in a super middleweight bout scheduled for 8-rounds.

In a super lightweight bout scheduled for 8-rounds, Kenneth Sims, Jr. (10-0, 3 KO’s) battles Emmanuel Robles (15-1-1, 5 KO’s) of San Diego, Calif.

In non-televised action: Stephon Young (15-0-3, 6 KO’s) of St. Louis, Missouri tangos with Olimjon Nazarov (14-3, 8 KO’s) of Tashkent, Uzbekistan in a super bantamweight bout. NOTE: Young was originally slated to open the ShoBox telecast in a matchup with Elton Dharry, who was forced to withdraw with a shoulder injury. Highlights of Young vs. Nazarov will now air in the ShoBox telecast.

In 6-round bouts:

Leroy Davila (4-0, 2 KO’s) of New Brunswick, N.J., battles Anthony Taylor (4-0, 1 KO) of Warren, Ohio in a battle of undefeated bantamweights.

Keenan Smith (9-0, 3 KO’s) of Philadelphia fights Marquis Hawthorne (4-5, 1 KO) of Waco, Texas in a welterweight affair.

Local favorite, Anthony “Juice” Young (14-2, 6 KO’s) of Atlantic City will fight James Robinson (4-5-4, 1 KO) of York, Pa., in a welterweight bout.

Darmani Rock (6-0, 4 KO’s) of Philadelphia will box Solomon Maye (3-7-2, 3 KO’s) of New Haven, Conn., in a heavyweight fight.

Malik Jackson (1-0, 1 KO) of Washington, D.C. squares off with Christian Foster (0-2) of Alexandria, Virginia in a bantamweight bout.

