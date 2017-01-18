Badou Jack vacates WBC Super Middleweight title
The WBC has received official notification from WBC super middleweight champion, Badou Jack, who has decided to move up in weight and compete in the light heavyweight division; consequently, the super middleweight championship of the world has been declared vacant.
The WBC is extremely proud of Badou Jack who is our Ambassador of Good Will and Peace, he has been a role model outside the ring with his exemplary behavior and his beautiful family, his wife Jasmine, and his baby daughter, Malaniyah.
The WBC wishes Badou Jack continuous success and the best of luck in his boxing career hoping that one day he will compete for the light heavyweight championship of the world.
