Rob Brant vs Alexis Hloros this Saturday

On Friday, January 20, at the Grand Casino’s Events & Convention Center in Hinckley, Minnesota, WBA #3-, IBF #13- and WBO #5-rated middleweight contender Rob “Bravo” Brant will put his lofty rankings and his WBA-NABA Middleweight Championship on the line against Mount Clemens, Michigan’s Alexis “Hurricane” Hloros (18-5-2, 12 KOs) in a 10-round slugfest.

A native of Saint Paul, Minnesota, Brant (21-0, 14 KOs) will return to his home state to headline “Grand Friday Night Fights” a nine-bout professional boxing event, presented by Greg Cohen Promotions in association with David Schuster’s winner take all productions.

Tickets for “Grand Friday Night Fights” are priced at $800 Table, $100 Ringside, $50 Reserved and $35 General Admission and are available at grandcasinomn.com, Ticketmaster.com and all Ticketmaster outlets. The entire event will also be streamed live on FloBoxing.tv (7:30 p.m. CST).

“It has been five months since I’ve been in the ring, but haven’t taken much time off,” said Brant. “I have focused on nothing but preparing for the top level of the middleweight division. Though my original opponent fell through last minute, I am well-prepared for whoever is across from the ring from me. I treat everyone across from me like a world champion and I am prepared to showcase the best version of myself.”

“He’s going to have get past me if he wants to fight the best in the division,” said Holoros. “How he does against me will give a good indication of who he is. If he beats me he’s got something. I know he’s undefeated and coming to fight and so am I. I’ve been fighting a lot of years. I’m ready and I’ll put on a performance the fans that night will remember.”

Other Greg Cohen Promotions prospects in action will be all-action super welterweight Skender Halili from Fort Worth, Texas, via Klina, Kosovo; and ultra-talented welterweight prospect Malik “Iceman” Hawkins (10-0, 7 KOs) from Baltimore, Maryland.

Never in a bad fight, the the 26-year-old power-punching Halili will take on Wichita, Kansas, veteran Romon Barber (7-12, 6 KOs) in a six-round battle.

21-year-old Hawkins, a highly decorated amateur boxer and now undefeated professional, will face an opponent yet to be announced in a six-rounder.

“Rob Brant is on the verge of a very big opportunity and I commend him for wanting to stay sharp and not rest on his laurels,” said Greg Cohen. “The Grand Casino has been a terrific site to work with throughout my company’s history and I’m very happy to be returning once again. Our fighters Skender Halili and Malik Hawkins are in good match-ups on the undercard and we’ve got FloBoxing.tv streaming the event online. It’s a great even I’m proud to have the Greg Cohen Promotions name on.”

On fight night, the action starts at 7 p.m. The Grand Casino Hinckley is located at 777 Lady Luck Drive in Hinckley, MN.

How to Watch FloBoxing Fight Series: Brant vs. Hloros

On TV: Now Available on Roku & Apple TV 4

STREAMING: Available only on FloBoxing. Sign up today for $20 monthly or $150 yearly. Yearly FloPRO access gets you premium content and events from ALL FloSports sites, including FloCombat, FloWrestling, and FloGrappling. The commentary team for Jan. 20 will feature Mike Letourneau, national boxing writer Steve Kim and former heavyweight champion of the world Hassim “The Rock” Rahman. The eight-bout card will begin streaming on FloBoxing.tv at 7:30 p.m. CST. SIGN UP HERE

About Greg Cohen Promotions

One of boxing’s premier promotional outfits, Greg Cohen Promotions (GCP) is a well-respected name for staging world-class professional boxing events and promoting elite professional fighters throughout the world.

Founder and CEO Greg Cohen has been involved with professional boxing in various capacities since the late 1980s, honing his craft and establishing himself as a shrewd international boxing businessman.

Distinguished by his ability to spot and develop raw talent, Cohen first made promotional headlines for his expert guidance of, among many others, former WBA Junior Middleweight Champion Austin “No Doubt” Trout, who Cohen helped guide from unknown New Mexico prospect to elite pay-per-view level superstar.

In addition to Trout, Greg Cohen Promotions has worked with established names such as former unified and two-time heavyweight champion Hasim “The Rock” Rahman and all-time-great multiple-weight class world champion James “Lights Out” Toney.

Cohen currently promotes Undefeated WBO NABO Heavyweight Champion and top 10 world-rated contender Jarrell Miller, Undefeated WBA NABA Middleweight Champion and top 5 world-rated contender Robert Brant, WBO NABO Lightweight Champion and top 5 world-rated contender Mason Menard, former WBA Interim World Lightweight Champion and top 10 world-rated contender Ismael Barroso, top 10 world-rated contender Rico Mueller, undefeated WBA International Bantamweight Champion and world-rated contender Mzuvukile Magwaca, WBO Oriental Super Welterweight Champion and world-rated contender Dennis Hogan, IBO World Featherweight Champion Lusanda Komanisi, former WBO Super Lightweight World Champion Kendall Holt, as well as current top 10 world-rated contenders cruiserweight Olanrewaju Durodola, Filipino Jr. Lightweight star Harmonito Dela Torre, Filipino Super Lightweight Czar Amonsot, and top 15 world-rated contenders featherweight world title challenger Eric Hunter and Guyanese bantamweight Elton Dharry.

Greg Cohen Promotions has hosted world-class boxing events in the finest venues throughout the United States and the world and has also proudly provided talent and/or content for several television networks including CBS Sports Network, HBO, Showtime, ESPN, NBC Sports Network, CBS Sports Network, MSG and FOX Sports Net.

