ESPN and Golden Boy Promotions announce global multi-year agreement to televise new fight series

ESPN and Golden Boy Promotions today announced a multi-year, international agreement for a series of fights to be televised live on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. The first fight, from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California, is March 23. Fighters on the card will be announced soon.

“We are excited to announce this new agreement with Golden Boy Promotions, one of the world’s top promoters,” said Burke Magnus, executive vice president, programming and scheduling at ESPN. “ESPN and ESPN Deportes look forward to featuring a new series of exciting world-class matches, along with a deep and wide variety of studio and digital content, in this multi-year, exclusive live-fight package.”

In the first year of the deal, ESPN will televise 18 fight cards throughout the U.S., in both English and Spanish, and on its wholly-owned and affiliated networks in Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia and parts of Asia.

“ESPN is a flagship network with a history of showcasing and bringing audiences into the world of boxing, making this deal a natural fit for Golden Boy Promotions,” said Oscar De La Hoya, chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions. “Having worked with ESPN in the past, we know first-hand that its multiple TV and digital platforms represent a must-watch for casual and die-hard sports fans. I’m thrilled that Golden Boy’s talented stable of fighters will be showcased before a wide audience who will have the opportunity to watch and follow the sports’ current and future world champions.”

“From the moment Tecate partnered with Golden Boy in 2016, our mandate has been to bring fight fans closer to the action which has included interactive Fan Fests before major bouts and the immersive Bold Punch app,” said Gustavo Guerra, Tecate brand director. “Now we’re excited to play an integral role in giving fans more access to an incredible stable of boxing talent through Golden Boy Fight Night on ESPN.”

In addition to in-the-ring action, ESPN will also feature Golden Boy Media and Entertainment content on multiple platforms, including:

Golden Boy’s Classic Fight Library;

In the Ring, half-hour interviews with a range of fighters;

Mano-A-Mano, an original half-hour series featuring fighter training;

The Ring TV Express, three-minute highlights of full fights; and

Podcasts hosted by Oscar De La Hoya and other Golden Boy talent.

“Boxing fans are always looking for new, dynamic content, and this alliance will give fans fresh and original programming across the most well-known platform in the sports world,” said David Tetreault, executive vice president of Golden Boy Media and Entertainment.

GOLDEN BOY BOXING ON ESPN SCHEDULE:

Date

Network

3/23/2017

ESPN2 & ESPN Deportes

4/1/2017

ESPN2 & ESPN Deportes

4/20/2017

ESPN2 & ESPN Deportes

5/5/2017

ESPN2 & ESPN Deportes

5/18/2017

ESPN2 & ESPN Deportes

6/17/2017

ESPN Deportes

6/30/2017

ESPN Deportes

7/7/2017

ESPN Deportes

7/15/2017

ESPN2 & ESPN Deportes

8/4/2017

ESPN2 & ESPN Deportes

8/18/2017

ESPN Deportes

9/15/2017

ESPN Deportes

9/30/2017

ESPN Deportes

10/19/2017

ESPN2 & ESPN Deportes

11/2/2017

ESPN2 & ESPN Deportes

11/16/2017

ESPN2 & ESPN Deportes

11/30/2017

ESPN2 & ESPN Deportes

12/14/2017

ESPN2 & ESPN Deportes

