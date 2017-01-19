Keith Thurman vs. Danny Garcia

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Undefeated welterweight world champions Danny Garcia and Keith Thurman hosted a press conference in Brooklyn Wednesday to discuss their primetime showdown that headlines SHOWTIME CHAMPION CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING on CBS, presented by Premier Boxing Champions, Saturday, March 4 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The broadcast, which will air live from 9-11 p.m. ET/6-8 p.m. PT, is just the second primetime boxing presentation on the CBS Television Network in nearly 40 years.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by DiBella Entertainment, are priced at $750, $500, $400, $300, $150, $100, and $50 and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.ticketmaster.com, www.barclayscenter.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000. Tickets are also available at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center. Group discounts are available by calling 844-BKLYN-GP.

Thurman and Garcia were joined by their trainers at the press conference Wednesday afternoon at Barclays Center. Here is what the participants had to say:

KEITH THURMAN

“It’s a pleasure to be here again. This is where it’s at. I get the most love out here, since the first time I ever fought here. The fans in New York make me feel like I’ve made it.

“This fight March 4 has two undefeated champions. Two of the best welterweights going toe-to-toe. Someone’s ‘0’ has to go.

“I’m blessed to get this fight because I’ve been asking for it. I’m looking forward to it. We’re working hard down in Florida. You don’t want to miss this fight.

“This fight is going to have action. There’s too much on the line. I remember Danny from the amateurs. I applaud him for everything he’s done in this career. He signed the wrong contract though, because Keith Thurman’s got this. Danny Garcia, you’re getting knocked out.

“At the end of the day it’s your actions that speak louder than words. We will make our statement on March 4. You will know after that night, who the champion truly is.

“Angel will talk to try to get people off of their game. Danny is an elite fighter, and he can talk for himself. These father trainers seem to like the limelight as much as the fighter, if not more. At the end of the day, I’m only fighting Danny Garcia.

“Danny Garcia has some power. He has enough, even compared to me. But if you look at a lot of his fights, he knocked guys down. But they got back up. There is a difference between knockdown and knockout power.

“He’s dangerous but we believe I’m more dangerous. He hasn’t fought a true welterweight with punching power. I believe I’ll be the last man standing on March 4.

“We’ll see what kind of camp he has. If he works hard, then he’ll be geared up for a tough fight. A fighter’s performance is based off of training camp, not any past fights.

“He’s a champion and I’m a champion. You will see the results on March 4. I’m eager to unify these titles and this should be an exciting fight.”

DANNY GARCIA

“You know I’m already in shape. I’ve been active and in the gym getting ready. I feel great. Come March 4, I’m going to be the unified champion again.

“This is nothing new to me. I’ve been the underdog in a unification fight. At the end of the day, Angel and I, we’re going to come out with a great game plan and get the victory. I will have my hand raised at the end of the night.

“I just had to tell Keith to be careful what he wished for. He wanted this fight, but now that he’s got it, you have to deal with me.

“I’m going to take this one round at a time to get the victory. If the knockout comes, it comes. I’m not going out of my element. I’m going to do what I do best.

“We’re definitely going to work the body. But we’ll work the head too, wherever we can hit him. We’re just working smart and hard in camp. Nothing is changing from past camps. We’re going to put in work.

“I’m excited to fight on CBS. The fans deserve fights to be on free television so that everyone can watch it. I’m excited to unify titles in another division.

“At the end of the day he’s a world champion and you have to respect that. He’s nothing I haven’t seen before. I’ve been fighting people like him since I was a little kid in Philadelphia. I’ve been boxing my whole life for this moment. I just have to go in there and make sure I’m ready mentally and physically.

“I just have to have tunnel vision on fight night. I’m going to show composure during every round and keep the momentum going my way. If it switches a little bit, then I’ll make adjustments and adapt like a true champion. I’ll be prepared like I always am.

“I feel very comfortable at Barclays Center. It’s like another day in the gym with me in here. It’s a fantastic atmosphere. This is the best place in the world to fight and I’m happy to be back.

“I hope everyone comes out to Barclays Center on fight night. I know there are a lot of Puerto Ricans in New York and I hope they’re here to support. Barclays Center is my home away from home.

“I just want to make sure I’m mentally and physically ready. If I’m ready, nobody can stop me. We’re going to do what we always do. Put the hard work in, talk a little trash and back it up.”

DAN BIRMINGHAM, Thurman’s Trainer

“Were here. We’re going to be ready. We’re focused on Danny Garcia. Keith Thurman will be the victor that night and stake his claim as the best in the division.

“Danny Garcia is a very good fighter. He’s like a mirror image of Keith Thurman. He boxes well, punches well and has good defense. But he’s facing a kind of fighter that he’s never faced before. Keith Thurman is the most talented welterweight in the world.

“Keith will bring the strength. He’s not a built-up welterweight. He comes down to make welterweight from about 170 pounds so we expect size to be an advantage.”

ANGEL GARCIA, Garcia’s Father & Trainer

“Danny was the first man to headline here. Danny holds the attendance record at this venue. We knew Brooklyn was where we wanted to have this fight.

“It doesn’t take a genius to figure out where this fight should be. I love this venue and it’s been great to Danny every time he fights here.

“March 4 you will see the champion of the world, Danny Garcia, become a unified champion. Danny is a great fighter and he won’t be beat.

“We’re not the underdog here. Danny is the undefeated champion of the world. Thurman is in for a long night. Believe me.

“Thurman is a good fighter and he’s been around for a long time like Danny. I respect him, but they made him a champion. Danny became a champion, and there is a difference. Danny is a true champion. March 4 he will still be undefeated. Thurman won’t have an answer for Danny.”

LOU DIBELLA, President of DiBella Entertainment

“On the heels of what was a tremendous fight card this Saturday night in this great arena, it’s great to be able to say that it doesn’t get any better than this fight.

“Thurman vs. Garcia is the best against the best, which is really what we have to do to elevate our sport to the sport of kings like it once was. We have two kings sitting at this table

“It’s a privilege to promote another great PBC card and at Barclays Center in my hometown. Say what you will about what is the cathedral of boxing in the U.S., but I’ll take this building over just about any venue in the world. They have a great commitment to the sport.

“In an era where some people think that PPV is a good thing, it’s incredibly important that a fight of this magnitude is on broadcast television. These two champions have the opportunity to do their thing in front of a huge audience. It’s great for boxing.

“We’re very proud that 80 percent of the seats in the building are available for between $150 and $49. We want this to be accessible to all boxing fans. That’s a tribute to everyone involved in this event and to serve all these great fans.”

BRETT YORMARK, CEO of Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment

“Brooklyn Boxing is defined by 50-50 fights, dramatic moments and a regular schedule of big-time boxing events. Last Saturday night was a great start to our 2017 lineup. Every fan left wanting more, and they will get more, on March 4.

“We’re talking about world class championship boxing at its best. March 4 will be that, and more. This is the best welterweight fight of the year, with two spectacular undefeated fighters.

“We are honored to host the welterweight world title unification showdown between Keith Thurman and Danny Garcia. We expect to host the biggest fight night crowd ever at Barclays Center.

“Thousands of tickets have been sold for this fight and we are gaining incredible momentum. I’m looking forward to a great night on March 4. Buy your tickets now. This is going to be one of those moments at Barclays Center that you need to circle on your calendar.”

STEPHEN ESPINOZA, Executive VP & General Manager, SHOWTIME Sports

“This is truly an event that doesn’t need to be sold. I am here to share that this fight will be the second installment of SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING on CBS. The obvious question is why? It’s because this fight merits it. As we saw on Saturday, when the best fight the best, the results are often spectacular.

“It’s not a surprise that we get impressive results when elite fighters take on other elite fighters. Special things happen. New fans are created and rivalries are born.

“Danny Garcia and Keith Thurman are the two best welterweight in the world. End of story. They will fight on March 4, it will be a huge audience here at Barclays and on CBS and it will be a special night.”

