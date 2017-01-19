Promoters Team Up to Present World-Class Night of Boxing in Guadalajara, Mexico, on February 11

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

On Saturday, February 11, at Jalisco Guadalajara Arena in Guadalajara, Mexico, a trio of well-established promoters, Eddie Reynoso of Clase y Talento Boxeo, Eric Gomez of Golden Boy Promotions and Sampson Lewkowicz of Sampson Boxing, will team up to present a night of world-class boxing featuring some of Latin America’s future champions.

The event will be presented in association with and broadcast by RingTV.com and TyC Sports of Argentina for the 25th anniversary of their popular Boxeo De Primera to most of North and South America.

In the explosive 10-round main event, Buenos Aires, Argentina’s undefeated Juan Jose “El Pitbull” Velasco (14-0, 8 KOs) will defend his WBA Fedebol Welterweight Championship against once-beaten Fernando “El Cacho” Marin (13-1-3, 9 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico.

In the eight-round super featherweight co-main event, Córdoba, Argentina’s Jose Matias Romero (12-0, 5 KOs) will take on Guadalajara’s Bernardo “Benny” Gomez Uribe (18-6, 11 KOs).

On the exciting undercard will be a six-round lightweight scrap between Los Mochis, México’s Jairo “Jimmy” Llanes (9-1-1, 8 KOs) facing Emmanuel “El Guerrero” Valenzuela (4-5, 2 KOs) of Ciudad Obregón, México; and eight-round heavyweight battle featuring Guadalajara’s undefeated Filiberto “Chiquilín” Tovar (5-0, 2 KOs) taking on Lawrence Elizondo (8-1, 3 KOs) of Monterrey, México; an “all Guadalajara” six-round super featherweight bout between Heliodoro Napoles (2-2, 1 KOs) and Carlos Mauricio Rochas (1-2).

Five four-round bouts will open the show, featuring super featherweights Alexander Villa (3-0, 3 KOs) of Guadalajara and Zapopan, Mexico’s Hugo Barajas (0-2); featherweights Jair Campos (1-0, 1 KO) of Tepic, Nayarit and Guadalajara’s Leonardo Cervantes (1-8); as well as three more “All Guadalajara” match-ups, including junior middleweights Oscar Larios (Pro Debut) and Juan Carlos González (Pro Debut); welterweights Walter Loera (1-0, 1 KO) and Angel Fernando Lambarena (0-1); and lightweights Jose Manuel Garcia (1-0, 1 KOs) and Luis Guzman (0-1).

“I am very proud to be part of this event and to be working with my esteemed partners, Eddie Reynoso of Clase y Talento Boxeo and Eric Gomez of Golden Boy Promotions,” said Sampson Lewkowicz. “It is our intention to make this into a series of shows that showcase the best of boxing’s new talent. Guadalajara is a beautiful place with so many knowledgeable boxing fans. I’m very much looking forward to a great night.”

