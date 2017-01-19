TwitterFacebook

Weights from Worcester, MA

MAIN EVENT

Featherweights (6)
Irvin Gonzalez (5-0, 5 KOs), Worcester, MA 128.2 lbs.
Israel “Tigre” Rojas (9-14, 3 KOs), Aqua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico 131 lbs.

CO-FEATURE

Super Middleweights (6)
Ray “Bazooka” Graceski (4-0, 2 KOs), Springfield, MA 172.8 lbs.
Ralph Johnson (2-9, 1 KO), Worcester, MA 170.6 lbs.

UNDERCARD (all 4)

HEAVYWEIGHTS
Jean Pierre Augstin (7-0-1, 3 KOs), Lawrence, MA by way of Haiti 219.2 lbs.
Jose Humberto Corral (19-22, 12 KOs), Aqua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico 214.8 lbs.

Felix Martinez (pro debut), Worcester, MA 223.6 lbs.
Bobby Favors (0-3), Cincinnati, OH 393.2 lbs.

(185-pound) Catchweight
Richard “Popeye The Sailor Man” Rivera (pro debut), Hartford, CT 182.4 lbs.
Davonte Hopkins (0-2), Philadelphia, PA 180.6 lbs.

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS
Brandon Montella (5-0, 4 KOs), Saugus, MA 174.4 lbs.
Roberto “El Viejo” Valenzuela (69-73-2, 56 KOs), Aqua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico 174.2 lbs.

JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHTS
“Irish” Chuck Shearns (2-1, 1 KO), Auburn, MA 155.6 lbs.
Shavonte Dixon (0-1), Philadelphia, PA 149.4 lbs.

(145-pound) CATCHWEIGHT
Wilfredo “El Sucaro” Pagan (pro debut), Southbridge, MA 144.6 lbs.
Alexander Picot (1-1-1, 0 KOs), Cidra, Puerto Rico 143.2 lbs.

WELTERWEIGHTS
Anthony Laureano (1-0, 0 KOs), East Hartford, CT 144 lbs.
Rafael Francis (0-8), Dorchester, MA 148 lbs.

FEATHERWEIGHTS
Ranse Andino (pro debut), Worcester, MA 124.4 lbs.
Jonathan Perez (2-0-1, 2 KOs), Lowell, MA 123.4 lbs.

Luis “Pancho” Santiago (pro debut), Springfield, MA 126.4 lbs.
Jonathan Ramos (0-2), Aqua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico 119.2 lbs.

WHAT:                        “New England’s Future” professional boxing event

WHEN:                        Thursday, January 19, 2017

WHERE:                     Worcester Palladium, 261 Main St., Worcester, MA

PROMOTER:             Rivera Promotions Entertainment

DOORS OPEN:         6:30 P.M. ET

FIRST BOUT:            7:30 p.m. ET

TICKETS:  $65.00 (ringside), $45.00 (preferred seating) and $35.00 (general admission), on sale and available to purchase at www.ThePalladium.net or the Palladium box office (general admission only), contacting Jose Rivera (elgallojar@gmail.com/508.864.6954) of  AJ Rivera  (anthoneerivera@gmail.com/774.272.2269).  A portion of the proceeds will go to Why Me & Sherry’s House

RING ANNOUNCER: John Vena

SPONSORS:  Heavyweights – Lundgren Honda, Atty. Michael H. Erlich, Atty. Maria M. Rivera-Cotto, USANA Health Services; Lightweights – TKO Auto Repair, Atty. Stephen W. Debs.

INFORMATION:
Facebook.com/RiveraPromotionsEntertainment
Twitter: @RiveraPromoEnt @joseriverachamp, @KingRivera

